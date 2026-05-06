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Health

Lagos Red Cross calls for unity to boost humanitarian aid

by Peter Anayo063

 

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Lagos State branch, says stakeholder unity is key to delivering impactful humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities across the state.

Chairman of the branch, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, said this at the society’s annual Thanksgiving service held at Our Saviour Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Thanksgiving service kicks week-long activities for 2026 World Red Cross Day (WRCD).

NAN also reports that World Red Cross Day is marked globally on May 8 to honour Henry Dunant, founder of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, born in 1828.

The celebration also aims to broaden the public’s understanding of the activities of the Red Cross.

The theme for 2026 WRCD is “United in Humanity”.

Kolawole said the Thanksgiving service was organised to appreciate God for sustaining the Red Cross over its 163 years of existence globally.

“We are here to thank God for His sustenance and guidance in all our humanitarian activities, including disaster response, emergency services, first aid training and community healthcare.

“God has been the one helping us to carry out all our activities for humanity, and we have come to give Him praise,” she said.

She said the theme for the year underscored the need for collaboration among humanitarian actors.

“As humanitarians, we must be united in what we are doing.

“We cannot achieve our goals if we are disunited.

“We must come together to solve the problems in our communities and save lives.

“Unity is one of the key principles of the Red Cross,” she said.

Kolawole, however, identified funding as a major challenge affecting the operations of the society.

She said the branch needed finance to carry out most of its activities.

“We need vehicles, ambulances and equipment to reach vulnerable communities, especially in remote areas.

“We also need funds to sustain our projects, staff, school and healthcare services,” she said.

She appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and institutions to support the society in its humanitarian efforts.

Kolawole also acknowledged the support of government agencies, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, among others.

Also, Secretary of the branch, Mr Olakunle Lasisi, said the theme aimed at strengthening coordination among humanitarian actors.

“Humanitarian activities require collective effort.

“We must avoid duplication of roles and instead maximise available resources and manpower.

“When agencies work in isolation, it limits the number of vulnerable people we can reach,” he said.

Lasisi pledged the branch’s commitment to provide services in emergency response, disaster management, healthcare, education and orphanage support.

He also reiterated the need for sustained funding, noting that financial constraints remained a major obstacle.

Lasisi commended the state government, particularly Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his continued support to the Red Cross. (NAN)

 

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