Lagos PDP welcomes 13-member Interim National C’ttee, asks party faithful to give support

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the party’s family across the federation on the successful constitution and inauguration of the Interim National Working Committee (NWC) by the 103rd National Executive Committee (NEC) at its meeting in Abuja.

According to a release by Dr. Christopher Odianarewo, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, “this decisive and timely intervention, following the recommendation of the Board of Trustees (BoT), underscores the resilience, institutional depth, and democratic maturity of our great party. In the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgment, which created a leadership vacuum, the NEC acted with commendable urgency and unity to safeguard the continuity and stability of the PDP.

Odianarewo noted, “The appointment of the 13-member Interim National Working Committee, under the distinguished leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as Chairman, and H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja as Secretary, represents a strategic step toward repositioning the party for cohesion, inclusivity, and electoral readiness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

” Lagos PDP particularly notes that this development is not merely administrative but symbolic of a renewed commitment to internal democracy, rule of law, and collective responsibility. At a time when political parties must demonstrate ideological clarity and organizational discipline, the PDP has once again shown its capacity to rise above challenges and chart a progressive path forward.

“We further commend the NEC for approving a comprehensive timetable for pre-election activities. This structured roadmap, beginning with the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from May 5 to May 13, 2026, through to the Special Convention slated for May 30, 2026, reflects a well-coordinated plan to ensure credible, transparent, and inclusive candidate selection processes.

” Of particular significance is the party’s progressive policy framework, which exempts women from nomination fees, while granting a 50% concession to youths and persons living with disabilities. This is a bold affirmation of the PDP’s commitment to equity, social justice, and broad-based participation in governance.

” The Lagos State PDP urges all aspirants, stakeholders, and party faithful to embrace this development in good faith, actively participate in the outlined processes, and uphold the principles of fairness, unity, and discipline that define our party.

“As we move forward, we remain confident that the Interim National Working Committee will diligently pilot the affairs of the party, strengthen internal structures, and lay a solid foundation for electoral victory in 2027.

“The Lagos PDP reaffirms its unwavering loyalty to the national leadership and its commitment to mobilizing grassroots support in alignment with the renewed vision of the party.

“Together, we shall rebuild, reposition, and reclaim our rightful place as the leading democratic platform in Nigeria.”

For a better society

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