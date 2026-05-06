IGP monitoring team probes bizman Amadi-Orwu over alleged N1bn property destruction, land racketeering

Policemen attached to the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit are investigating one Amadi-Orwu over alleged offences which include threats to life, threats of violence, wanton demolition of buildings and perimeter fences, and the carting away of valuables, including building materials.

He is also accused of criminal malicious damage, vandalism, and the removal of government survey beacons, as well as criminal trespass and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Further allegations include involvement in land racketeering and the forgery of land documents.

Orwu’s rearrest follows a petition by a property owner, identified as Hon. Dr Chris, who. has accused Mr Michael Amadi-Orwu, of orchestrating the demolition and takeover of his property valued at over N1 billion in Port Harcourt, sparking renewed police action and public concern over land racketeering in the state.

Hon. Dr Chris alleged that the suspect forcefully took over his property built on over 10,000 square metres of land situated along the new airport road. The said property can be accessed from Port Harcourt Airport or the Obirikwere flyover.

Amadi-Orwu is alleged to have encroached on properties surrounding Victoria Creek Gardens Estate in Ikwerre LGA, destroying buildings, including a bungalow, perimeter fencing, a gatehouse, and security installations, before clearing over 10,000 square metres of land.

Dr Chris further claims the land has been subdivided and possibly sold to unsuspecting buyers, an action that has drawn public outcry.

Speaking with journalists, Chris revealed that the dispute dates back to 2021 when the suspect allegedly began pressuring him to sell the land, warning of consequences if he refused.

He said repeated attempts to rebuild damaged structures over the years were met with further demolition, which he initially attributed to environmental factors before discovering human interference

He said his decision to speak publicly was aimed at alerting members of the public and potential land buyers to avoid the disputed property, warning that multiple sales could trigger further legal disputes.

Dr. Chris revealed that the issue escalated in 2025 when the structures were totally dismantled, prompting complaints to formally petition law enforcement authorities. Despite an earlier arrest, the matter was stalled, alleging that the suspect acted with impunity and repeatedly returned to the site to continue the forced takeover.

He said the matter was initially reported to the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, whose intervention temporarily halted the demolition of the property. However, the suspect allegedly returned on multiple occasions to continue the destruction. Each time the police intervened and stopped the activity, he reportedly resumed shortly after, raising serious concerns about possible compromise within the system.

The case has also drawn attention to broader allegations of land grabbing and violent property disputes in parts of Rivers State, particularly along developing corridors such as Airport Road, where rapid urban expansion has intensified ownership conflicts.

However, as investigations continue, it is imperative to say that the outcome of the case may serve as a critical test of law enforcement’s resolve to tackle land racketeering and restore public confidence in the justice system.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2