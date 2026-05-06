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Female passenger dies, 4 injured on Third Mainland Bridge accident

by Peter Anayo074
One adult female died while four other passengers sustained serious injuries when two Toyota Sienna collided on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on Tuesday.
The accident occurred near Iyana-Oworo.
Mr Olawale Afolabi, Head of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Afolabi said that the accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that the two vehicles were commercial and fully loaded.
According to him, the injured victims were evacuated to a nearby trauma centre for urgent medical attention.
“Preliminary investigations revealed that reckless driving by another Toyota Sienna triggered the crash, leading to a head-on collision between the two vehicles,” he said.
The official said that its Tiger Squad from the C3 Command, which was activated at about 7.26 a.m. arrived at the scene around 8:00 a.m. to coordinate rescue and recovery operations.
He added that LASEMA officers worked alongside policemen and officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority to secure the accident scene, manage traffic and clear the wreckage.
He quoted the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, as describing the accident as preventable and urging motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations.
According to Afolabi, the permanent secretary emphasised the need for caution on major highways and warned against excessive speed and dangerous overtaking.
He added that Oke-Osanyintolu advised motorists to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with traffic managers.

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