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Emotional Well- Being , 10th Edition held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0172

L-r… Partnerships and Communications Director, Emotional Well-Being Conference;  Chukwuemeka Anyiam –Osigwe; Teen Panel, Ndidi Edeoghon (Coach Didi); Speaker, Oluwatoyin Aralepo; Co-Convener, Emotional Well- Being  Conference, Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Chairperson of the Occasion. Dr. Elizabeth Jibunoh, Convener, Emotional Well- Being  Conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam–Osigwe, Speaker, Adeboyin Olukoya, during the 10th Edition of Emotional Well- Being  Wellness by Design, A lifestyle of Self- Care and Balance, held at NIIA in Lagos on 1/5/2026… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Partnerships and Communications Director, Emotional Well-Being Conference;  Chukwuemeka Anyiam –Osigwe; Teen Panel , Ndidi Edeoghon (Coach Didi); Speaker, Oluwatoyin Aralepo; Co-Convener, Emotional Well- Being  Conference, Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe ; Chairperson of the Occasion. Dr. Elizabeth Jibunoh, Convener, Emotional Well- Being  Conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam–Osigwe, Speaker, Adeboyin Olukoya, Counseling Psychologist, Dr. Mrs. Celine Njoku, Senior Vice President, Retail Operations at mPharma , Bawo Ogunro, Moderator/Lawyer, and Pre-Marriage and  Marriage Counselor, Nneka Ezeani, Master of Ceremonies Georgement Compare.

L-r… Co- Convener Emotional Well- Being  Conference, Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Convener Emotional Well- Being  Conference, Mrs. Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe;  one of the Speakers, Founder, Ibi Ayo Therapy and Wellness Limited, Funmto Ogunbanwo; Partnerships and Communications Director, Emotional Well-Being Conference;  Chukwuemeka Anyiam –Osigwe.

L-r … Moderator/Lawyer and Pre-Marriage and  Marriage Counselor, Nneka Ezeani; Senior Vice President, Retail Operations at mPharma, Bawo Ogunro; Head –External Communications, Media and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh;  Co – Convener  Emotional Well –Being Conference, Chief  Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Chairperson of the Occasion, Dr Elizabeth Jibunoh; Convener, Emotional Well- Being Conference, Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe.

L-r… Counseling Psychologist, Dr Mrs Celine Njoku; Co-Convener, Emotional Well –Being Conference Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Chairperson of the Occasion. Dr Elizabeth Jibunoh, Convener, Emotional Well- Being Conference, Ijeoma Anyiam –Osigwe.

Convener, Emotional Well- Being Conference, Ijeoma Anyiam–Osigwe, addressing the participants.

Cross-section of the participants at the Programme.

Cross Section of the Teen Panel on System Rest, Redesigning the Teen Experience.

L-r … A Consultant, Adiya Uri Ngozichukwuka ; Chairpersons,  of the Occasion Dr Elizabeth Jibunoh ; Convener, Emotional Well- Being Conference, Ijeoma Anyiam–Osigwe, and  Mrs Lillian Nnaji.

L-r …Co -Convener  Emotional Well –Being Conference Chief Charles Anyiam –Osigwe; Chairperson of the Occasion. Dr Elizabeth Jibunoh, Convener, Emotional Well- Being Conference, Ijeoma Anyiam–Osigwe, Speaker, Oluwatoyin Aralepo, Speaker, Roseline Abaraonye. during the 10th Edition of Emotional Well- Being. Wellness by Design: A lifestyle of Self- Care and Balance held at NIIA in Lagos on 1/5/2026.

L-r…Moderator , Nneka Ezeani ; Bawo Ogunro ; Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh ;  Oluwatoyin Aralepo and   Roseline Abaraonye, all the panelists at the programme .

L-r … Counseling Psychologist, Dr Mrs Celine Njoku ; A guest ; Senior Vice President, Retail Operations at mPharma ,Bawo Ogunro; District Manager Cornerstone insurance Plc, Fatima Bashiru  and others during the 10th Edition of Emotional Well- Being . Wellness by Design; A lifestyle of Self- Care and Balance held at NIIA in Lagos on 1/5/2026.. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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