Climate crises: FG reaffirms commitment to integrating conflict sensitivity, peacebuilding into NAP

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to integrating conflict sensitivity and peacebuilding into the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to address climate vulnerabilities that trigger instability.

It said failure to integrate peacebuilding into climate adaptation could deepen fragility across vulnerable countries of the African region.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr Salihu Usman, who stated this at the Peer Learning Forum on the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process in Conflict-Affected Countries in Abuja on Tuesday, said: “Doing so in conflict-affected and peace-building contexts requires strategies for conflict-sensitive adaptation planning

The Permanent Secretary noted that the local conflict dynamics associated with climate change with the understanding to tackle such dynamics, address climate vulnerabilities and promote peace.

He said: “An important issue that was considered in the NAP process is Conflict-Sensitivity and Peacebuilding.

“Conflicts such as farmer-herder crises, cattle rustling, banditry, among others, which currently threaten the security of our country, can be linked to climate change.

“Links between climate change and fragility mean that it would be a mistake to ignore medium and long-term adaptation needs in these peace-building contexts,” Usman said.

He stated that while climate change and conflict are often compounding challenges, adapting to the impacts of climate change can be an effective way of breaking this cycle by improving social well-being and addressing root drivers of fragility.

“Adaptation strategies and options should be implemented through the ‘eye’ of conflict sensitivity.

“It is important that Conflict Sensitivity and Peacebuilding issues be integrated into the NAP process because its implementation will also reach conflict-prone areas,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary expressed worry that climate change impacts are on the rise daily with unprecedented and extreme weather conditions being experienced all around the world.

He said: “Urgent solutions are required before ‘it gets out of hand’, resulting in uncontrollable loss of livelihoods and biodiversity.

“Adapting to climate change means taking action to prepare for and adjust to both the current effects of climate change and the predicted impacts in the future.

“Nigeria’s NAP, supported by the Green Climate Fund, is building on the identified thematic areas in the National Adaptation Strategy & Plan of Action.

“A key activity in the process was the conduct of a Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment to identify communities’ vulnerabilities and suggest possible adaption options to address these challenges,”

Speaking, Dr Iniobong Abiola-Awe, Director, Climate Change Department in the ministry, said that climate change impacts are on the rise globally and Nigeria is not exempted.

“Extreme weather events and climate variability are impacting many sectors, key infrastructure, biodiversity among others and is causing security challenges.

“These impacts are projected to become even more severe under future climate change scenarios.

“While efforts are on to mitigate the effect of climate change, the need for adaptation is also very important so that we can adjust our systems and operations to these effects without affecting our daily activities nor jeopardising our security,” she reiterated.

On his part, Mr. Alec Crawford, Director, Nature for Resilience International Institute for Sustainable Development NAP Global Network Secretariat, said that the NAP Global Network was founded over 10 years ago to support countries to plan and implement their adaptation priorities.

“We are meeting at a time when the interaction between climate risks, war and conflict is no longer abstract.

“In many of your contexts, climate change impacts are unfolding alongside insecurity, violence, displacement, and pressure on institutions,” he said.

Crawford said that the meeting has important implications for national adaptation plan processes, or NAP processes. NAP processes are often framed as technical exercises.

“But they are essential vehicles for countries to identify and address countries’ medium and long-term priorities for adapting to climate change in an inclusive and effective manner.

“They also involve choices about resource allocation, and about which risks and vulnerabilities are addressed. At the same time, they depend on coordination across parts of government that do not always work closely together.

“In conflict-affected contexts, this is particularly complicated; adaptation is competing with a host of other urgent priorities for funding, attention and political capital,” he said.

The forum brings together African countries’ representatives, peacebuilding experts and partners to bridge climate adaptation with security.

It focuses on adapting NAP processes to fragile settings and integrating conflict-sensitive approaches into climate resilience efforts.

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