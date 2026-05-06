Church urges urgent national reforms amid Nigeria’s crumbling economy, rising insecurity

L-r …Chancellor Diocese of Lagos, Hon Justice Dayo Oyebaji; Deputy Governor of Lagos State and APC 2027 Governorship Aspirant, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion.Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi; his wife, Mrs Modupe Okupevi; Emeritus Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Lagos. Most Revd. Dr. Ephraim Ademowo (Rtd), during the Opening Service of the 36th Synod of the diocese of Lagos held at Our Saviour Church TBS on Monday.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The 2nd Session of the 36th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has issued a powerful call for immediate action on Nigeria’s worsening economic, security, and social crises. Convened from May 3rd to May 6th under the theme “The Doctrine of Salvation and the Doctrine of End-Time: Their Relevance and Our Responses Today,” the Synod’s communique underscores the church’s urgent role in national revival amid daunting challenges.

Led by Diocesan Bishop The Rt. Rev. Dr. Ifedola Senasu Gabriel Okupevi, the Synod starkly condemned the deepening rot in Nigeria’s governance, economy, and security. Despite the nation’s abundant resources, the church laments the persistent failure of government policies that have led to soaring inflation, record unemployment, and widespread poverty. The Synod decried endemic corruption that continues to siphon public funds, weaken institutions, and erode trust, leaving millions to suffer inadequate healthcare, collapsing infrastructure, and rising insecurity.

“The alarming state of Nigeria’s economy and security demands urgent, transformative action,” the Synod declared. It urged the government to prioritize people-centered reforms—improving food security, creating jobs, stabilizing prices, and fighting corruption with genuine political will. The church also called for a renewed spiritual awakening, emphasizing that without a deep relationship with the Holy Spirit, Nigeria cannot hope to overcome its crises.

The Synod expressed grave concern over Nigeria’s security situation, condemning persistent kidnappings, banditry, terrorism, and communal clashes that threaten national stability. It called on authorities to bolster security agencies, address root causes of unrest, and uphold justice. The church’s appeal aligns with its spiritual mandate to advocate for peace and reconciliation in a nation plagued by violence.

Furthermore, the Synod highlighted the urgent need to fix Nigeria’s power sector, which remains unreliable and costly, hampering economic growth and daily life. The rising poverty and inequality, especially among youth and vulnerable groups, were described as “a recipe for social unrest,” with the church urging policies that support inclusive growth and job creation.

Nigeria’s healthcare system, underfunded and plagued by brain drain, was also a major concern. The Synod called on the government to invest more in health infrastructure and personnel, encouraging faith-based and private sector collaboration. Similarly, it urged the authorities to rehabilitate dilapidated schools, expand access to education, and support student welfare, recognizing education as a key driver of national development.

While praising efforts like the deregulation of fuel prices, the church emphasized that true change must come from a spiritual renewal. “A Church disconnected from the Holy Spirit is powerless,” the Synod proclaimed, urging believers and leaders alike to deepen their prayer life and discernment.

Despite the bleak assessment, the Synod expressed unwavering hope in divine intervention and the resilience of Nigeria’s people. It prayed for peace, justice, and a complete turnaround in the nation’s fortunes, trusting that with collective effort and divine guidance, Nigeria’s brightest days are ahead.

The Synod’s declaration is a clarion call to Nigeria’s leaders and citizens to confront the nation’s crises head-on. It underscores the church’s vital role not only as a moral compass but as an active participant in nation-building. As Nigeria faces a critical juncture, the church’s prophetic voice emphasizes that salvation and end-time doctrines are not just theological concepts but urgent imperatives for the nation’s survival and revival.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2