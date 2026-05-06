Bank of Agriculture MD briefs journalist on ambitions nationwide agricultural Mechanisation, distributes tractors to few privileged farmers held in Abuja

From left …Personal Assistant to MD/ CEO Bank of Agriculture, Raheena Adeleke, Managing Director/CEO of Bank of Agriculture, Mr Ayo Sotinrin, and Head of Production and Segments, Mr Maikenti. Akila briefed the journalist on an ambitious nationwide agricultural Mechanization, distributing Tractors to a few privileged farmers, direct microedit distribution to supporting farmers, aggregation companies that already work with thousands of smallholder farmers across Nigeria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.
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