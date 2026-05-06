Abia, others to benefit from World Bank $700m SURWASH project

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia state has been selected as one of the six states to benefit from the 700 million Dollars Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene (SURWASH) project of the World Bank.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this on Monday, at Government House Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

Prince Kanu stated that, Abia state is getting all these global recognitions and sponsorships because of the unprecedented transformation going on in the state under the leadership of Governor Alex Otti.

“The massive transformation going on in all facets of governance in the state is responsible for all the recognition from multilateral donor agencies look our way as a state.

“The USAID Small Town WASH project which was suspended by the American government some time ago has resumed under a new funder. A new funder emerged through Mercy Corps.

“The USAID project will entail the rehabilitation of both Ubakala and Ariaria water schemes,” Kanu stated.

In the area of power, Prince Kanu said that, the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency (ASERA), has issued three interim licenses to three companies, namely, New Era, Aba power and Geometric Power.

He added that the Ohafia Power Restoration Project has reached 85% completion, revealing that the target date for completion of the project will be before the end of the second quarter of this year.

The Commissioner said that the installation of a 1.8 megawatt microgrid solar power project designed to power the central bus terminals in Umuahia and Aba respectively, has commenced.

According to him, “This is in line with the state government’s integrated energy transition program which is demonstrated in the acquisition of the EV buses for Abia Green Shuttle Bus Service Scheme” he stated.

Kanu informed that Governor Otti has approved some new appointments, including the appointment of Professor Nneka Chioma Okoronkwo as the new Chief Medical Director of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, as well as Dr. Nkiru Chidia Maduekwe, as the Project Coordinator for NEWMAP under the Ministry of Environment.

He informed that the appointees would be inaugurated formally by the Governor on Thursday this week at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia.

He disclosed that the Governor Otti-led administration would clock 3 years in this month of May, saying that as it has become traditional with the government to celebrate anniversaries with the commissioning of completed projects or flag off of new ones rather than with pomp and pageantry that signifies such celebrations.

“The third year anniversary will enable the state government to flag off new projects and commission completed ones across the three senatorial zones of the state.

“An outline of the dates for the anniversary events will be made available in due course. ,” Prince Kanu stated.

Contributing the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday noted that the SURWASH project entails rehabilitating the water schemes to provide potable water to the people around Ubakala and Ariaria axis.

He further stated that, “For the Ariaria water scheme, the plan is to link it to the storage at Okigwe (Aba). And you know, we’re already also working to see if, at some point, all these water schemes will be linked to provide pipe-borne water to our people.

“If you go to Ubakala, you will also find that the contractor is already on site. So, this is a big milestone in the move to re- introduce potable water to our homes, to the people of Abia.

For the SURWASH, he thanked Governor Otti for his commitment in fulfilling his campaign promises, particularly in the area of provision of water.

“We have selected projects across the three senatorial zones. So, I would like to really commend the efforts of the Governor in ensuring that Abia state is part of this project.”

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