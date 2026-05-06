2026 Hotel Managers Conference to spotlight innovation, Nigerian culture

Organisers of the Hotel Managers Conference Africa (HMCA) on Tuesday said the 2026 edition will focus on innovation, capacity building, and Nigerian culture in hospitality.

Convener of HMCA, Olubenga Sunday, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to Sunday, the eighth edition of the conference aims at bridging the gap between international hotel brands and local operators in Nigeria.

“We want a situation where guests enjoy a consistent experience, whether in international or local hotels,” he said.

He said the event, scheduled for July 11 and July 12, will mark a new phase in the growth of the platform.

“This edition will not be business as usual.

“We are scaling up in all ramifications and it will be something phenomenal,” he said.

He said HMCA, established in 2016, had grown into a major platform for bringing together hospitality leaders to discuss management, operations, service delivery and industry trends.

According to him, in spite of the initial challenges including funding and low industry acceptance, the conference has recorded steady growth in participation and stakeholder support over the years.

Sunday said the 2026 edition would adopt a more structured learning approach through a dedicated learning and development framework.

He said the sessions would focus on key areas such as sales, service standards and customer experience.

“We are intentional about what participants will learn.

“All our keynote sessions, workshops and panel discussions are designed to ensure participants are greatly impacted,” he said.

Sunday said the conference would introduce mentoring and specialised breakout sessions to address the needs of different professionals within the industry.

He further said the initiative would allow direct engagement between experienced industry leaders and participants.

He noted that hospitality remained central to tourism development, adding that the sector plays a key role in promoting Nigerian culture and heritage.

“Every tourist experience begins with hospitality.

“From our cuisine to decor, hotels are already integrating Nigerian culture into their services,” he said.

Sunday said the conference would continue to encourage the use of local content, including indigenous food, art and design, to enhance guest experience and promote tourism.

He identified funding and insecurity as major challenges affecting the sector, stressing the need for a stable environment to support industry growth.

Also, stakeholders at the event described HMCA as a critical platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and industry development.

They commended the convener for sustaining the initiative and expanding its impact across Africa.

General Manger of Pogeyi Place Hotel, Ebikaboere Seimodei, said the conference had become a trusted platform for professionals, investors and stakeholders to exchange ideas that drive growth and competitiveness in the hospitality industry.

Seimodei said this edition would further strengthen partnerships and position Nigeria as a hub for hospitality and cultural tourism.

She expressed optimism that the conference would generate actionable outcomes to improve service delivery and attract investment into the sector.

She urged government and private sector players to support the initiative to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

Similarly, Director, Hospitality Key Account Business at Opay, Chukwudimma Ezembamalu, said the organisation partnered with HMCA to address payment challenges within the hospitality sector. (NAN)

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