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16 years after, Jonathan pays tribute to late Yar’Adua

by Peter Anayo074
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua on the 16th anniversary of his death, describing him as a “servant leader” fondly remembered as the “Gentleman President.”
In a statement shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Jonathan reflected on his working relationship with Yar’Adua, whom he served under as vice president, noting that the late leader embodied humility, integrity, and a deep commitment to justice.
“Today marks 16 years since our nation lost a dear hero, an icon of integrity, a selfless patriot, and a man I was privileged to call not just my boss, but my brother and worthy partner in service,” he said.
Jonathan said their administration was driven by a shared vision of building an inclusive and just nation, rooted in the rule of law and democratic ideals.
“Our partnership was anchored on a common vision: to build an inclusive, united, and just nation. Yar’Adua was a man of quiet but profound conviction who believed that the strength of a country is measured by its commitment to the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot,” he stated.
He described the late president as a leader who placed national interest above personal ambition.
“He did not just lead; he served with a humility that is rare in the corridors of power, often putting national stability above personal or political gain,” Jonathan added.
Highlighting his legacy, the former president said Yar’Adua’s approach to governance, particularly in peace-building, remains a reference point for leadership.
“His record in peace-building stands as an enduring legacy. He understood that true nation-building requires the courage to admit flaws and the sincerity to fix them,” he said.
Jonathan urged leaders to draw lessons from Yar’Adua’s life, stressing that leadership must be anchored on accountability and service.
“For leaders, the life of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua serves as an enduring lesson. His example teaches us that leadership is a sacred trust, and that progress is only sustainable when it is rooted in transparency, accountability, and a genuine love for the people,” he noted.
He concluded by praying for the repose of Yar’Adua’s soul and called on Nigerians to recommit to the ideals he represented.
Yar’Adua was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2007, succeeding Olusegun Obasanjo, and served until his death on May 5, 2010, following a prolonged illness.
His administration is remembered for initiatives such as the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme and efforts to strengthen the rule of law.

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