World Press Freedom Day: FG calls for collaboration to address disinformation

(L–R)… Representative of the Director-General of DSS, Director of Protocol, M. O. Chukwuka, fsi; Representative of the Inspector-General of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, mni, mnipr; the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, fnipr; the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem Chigbonwu Ukaire; Representative of the Head of UNESCO Office, Abuja, and Head of the Communication and Information Sector, Ms. Yachat Nuhu; and Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Press Council, Dr. Dili Ezughah, during a press conference in commemoration of World Press Freedom Day 2026, held on May 4, 2026, in Abuja. Photo: Khalid Ahmed/FMINO.

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Federal Government has called for stronger collaboration among the media, government institutions, and other stakeholders to address the growing threat of disinformation and misinformation, stressing that collective action is essential to protect public trust and national stability.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known on Monday in Abuja at the 2026 World Press Freedom Day commemoration held at Radio House.

“This administration has prioritised collaboration with media stakeholders and international partners to promote responsible journalism, counter disinformation and misinformation,” said the minister.

He described press freedom as a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, noting that the Federal Government remains fully committed to its protection. “The Federal Government fully recognises press freedom as a fundamental right and remains committed to fostering an environment where the media can operate freely, safely, and responsibly, in accordance with democratic principles and the rule of law,” he stated.

The minister condemned all forms of intimidation and attacks against journalists, stressing that such actions weaken democratic institutions. “We condemn all forms of intimidation, unlawful harassment, or attacks against journalists. A media environment where journalists feel unsafe ultimately weakens democracy itself,” Idris said.

Idris noted that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has taken deliberate steps to strengthen transparency and access to information through sustained media engagement, implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, and investment in public communication platforms.

He further pointed to Nigeria’s partnership with UNESCO in establishing the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI) in Abuja as a key step towards building a more informed and discerning public.

“This pioneering initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening media and information literacy, empowering citizens to engage with information critically, and promoting responsible communication in the digital age.”

The minister urged journalists to uphold professionalism, fairness, and ethical standards in their work, stressing that press freedom must go hand in hand with responsibility. “The true test of press freedom lies not in our declarations, but in our actions, how safely journalists can do their work, how truthfully information is shared, and how responsibly it is consumed,” he said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem Ukaire, described the event as a critical platform for strengthening collaboration across institutions.

“This gathering reflects our shared commitment to strengthening press freedom and fostering a more informed and inclusive society. It provides an opportunity for constructive engagement on how best to advance a media environment that is both free and responsible,” she said.

Ukaire emphasised the need for coordinated responses to the challenges posed by the evolving information ecosystem, particularly the spread of misinformation. “The expansion of digital platforms has introduced new complexities that require coordinated institutional responses, especially in addressing misinformation and strengthening public trust,” she noted.

She added that the Ministry remains committed to facilitating dialogue, strengthening partnerships, and promoting professionalism within the media space.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to working with the media, civil society, and international partners to build a resilient information system that supports democratic governance, national unity, and sustainable development.

The event was attended by the Inspector General of Police, represented by FPRO, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, mni, mnipr; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, represented by Director of Protocol M. O. Chukwuka, fsi; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council, Dr Dilli Ezughah; Head of UNESCO Abuja Office, represented by the Head of Communication and Information Sector, Ms Yachat Nuhu.

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