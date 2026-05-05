UK invites Nigerian innovators to apply for €827,000 digital, AI challenge

The United Kingdom has called on innovators and small and medium-sized enterprises across Africa, including Nigeria, to apply for the 2026 Digital Energy Challenge.

The announcement was made on Monday via the UK in Nigeria’s official X handle.

The challenge, co-funded by the UK and European Union, targets digital and AI-enabled solutions that can increase energy access, support the energy transition, and improve the operational efficiency of electricity utilities in Africa.

According to the notice, the programme is open for applications in two categories: “Tech Accelerator for innovative digital projects in one of the 51 specified countries in Africa, and

“Partnership for a collaborative project in Nigeria, developed with the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).”

The embassy said that with around 90 million people lacking reliable electricity in Nigeria, the initiative offers a unique opportunity to “test solutions in real-world conditions, demonstrate scalability and resilience, develop innovations with strong R&D value and create models replicable across other countries in Africa.”

It added that “a total of €827,000 has been earmarked for selected projects.”

Winners in the Tech Accelerator category will receive up to €150,000, while those in the Partnership category may receive up to €400,000.

The funding is expected to support equipment, software, training, and project implementation, alongside technical and expert assistance.

The programme also includes bootcamps, networking opportunities, and visibility support through communication campaigns led by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the Digital Energy Community.

On eligibility, the UK embassy said, “Applicants must be SMEs with fewer than 250 employees, annual turnover below €50 million, a strong research and development component, and no conflict of interest with AEDC.

“Projects must also be digital in nature, already beyond the ideation stage, and implementable within 12 months.”

Applicants are urged to visit https://digital-energy.eu/en/digital-energy-challenge-for-start-call-projects to apply.

Applications opened on April 20 and close on June 17, 2026.

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