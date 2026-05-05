School competition: Lagos reopens channels for discovery of young creative talents

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to discover and nurture the creative potential of young people as a way of positioning the State as Africa’s leading hub for arts and creativity.

To actualize the vision, the state ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, is launching the second edition of Eko Schools Arts and Crafts Competition for all tertiary, secondary and primary schools in the State.

The submission will be between 4th May to 24th, May 2026 before the date of the grand finale.

Prospective participants are expected to register at: http://www.ekoschoolsartsandcrafts.com.

The Permanent Secretary, the State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, made the disclosure during a press conference at Alausa, Ikeja.

She said, “Today, we are not merely unveiling a competition. We are advancing a vision: to discover, nurture, and showcase the immense creative potential of our young people, while repositioning Lagos as Africa’s leading hub for arts, culture, and creative enterprise.”

While making reference to the maiden edition held in October 2025 and anchored by Miss Damilola Marshall, the Senior Special Adviser to the State Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, the Permanent Secretary noted, “What began as a bold initiative became a powerful platform for expression and innovation. We received 153 entries from students across secondary schools and tertiary institutions in Lagos State. These were not just artworks. They were stories of identity, resilience, imagination, and the vibrant spirit that defines Lagos.

“At the grand finale, nine outstanding winners emerged across three categories. Beyond scholarship awards, they gained a platform that continues to amplify their voices and talents.

“That success affirmed one truth: Lagos is brimming with creative brilliance. Our young people are ready to lead the creative economy when given the right opportunities.”

Oyekan – Ismaila added that the “initiative flows from the visionary leadership of Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu under the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda, particularly the Entertainment and Tourism pillar. His administration remains committed to harnessing creativity as a driver of economic growth, youth empowerment, cultural identity and ensuring that no one is left behind.

“For the second edition, the theme is “THIS IS LAGOS!”, our goal is to scale up. We will deepen participation, increase visibility, and expand developmental opportunities for participants.

“This year, we are introducing structured mentorship, broader industry engagement, and greater exposure for young artists. This is not just an event. It is a continuous journey of growth and discovery.

“Beyond prizes, this competition bridges classroom learning and real-world creative enterprise. It equips young people with relevant skills for today’s global economy while preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage.

“To school administrators, teachers, parents, and guardians: your support is critical. Encourage your students and wards to participate actively. You are raising the next generation of artists, innovators, and cultural ambassadors.”

She charged the prospective participants, saying, “This is your moment. Let your creativity speak. Let your art tell the story of Lagos, your story, and a continuous avenue of limitless possibilities.”

The Permanent Secretary reiterated that the State Government remains committed to investing in creative talent. “When creativity thrives, innovation flourishes. When innovation flourishes, economies grow. When economies grow, the people are healthier and happier, thereby multiplying the Gross Domestic product of the states.

“As we launch this second edition, we anticipate a bigger, more inclusive, and more impactful competition that will produce creative stars who make Lagos proud on the global stage,” she stated.

For a better society

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