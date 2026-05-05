Rivers Guber race: Fubara’s faith uncertain as Wike endorses Alabo George for governorship poll

.Makinde-led PDP unveils Turaki, others as Interim Management members

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The factional National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, backed by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has ratified the appointment of a 13-member Interim Committee headed by Tanimu Turaki, SAN, as chairman.

The decision was taken at the Makinde-backed 103rd NEC meeting held on Monday in Abuja, following a motion moved by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, and seconded by the party’s ex officio member, Clement Fagboyede.

Other members of the committee include Taofeek Arapaja, who was appointed National Secretary, as well as Daniel Ambrose, Hamza Abuya, Ihediwa, Isah Abubakar, Theophilus Dakashan, Ini Ememobong, Aribisala Adewale Idowu, Baru Shaffi, and Okechukwu Obiechina.

Wabara recalled that the BoT assumed administrative leadership of the party after the Supreme Court judgment on Thursday, 30th April, 2026, which “stripped the PDP of a National Working Committee.”

He said the action was taken to avoid a leadership vacuum in line with the party’s 2017 amended constitution.

Wabara recalled that the apex court invalidated the 2025 National Convention that produced the Kabiru Turaki-led NWC.

According to him, the court also upheld the suspension of key conveners of the contentious March 29th–30th Abuja Convention, thereby nullifying that exercise and its outcome.

The BoT chairman thanked party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in the board “to steer the ship of the party at this defining moment.”

He also commended Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, and members of his NWC and the national secretariat staff for their “uncommon display of loyalty, fighting spirit and selfless service.”

Wabara praised PDP governors, the National Assembly Caucus, Forum of State Chairmen, National Ex-officios, other leaders, and loyal members for “collective resilience in defending the PDP from the plots of the enemies of democracy.”

He said the party remains the platform Nigerians hope to use “to reclaim their nation in 2027.”

Wabara accused the APC of subjecting Nigerians to “the worst kind of hardship, torture and misery,” adding that “the hope of millions of Nigerians lies in the return of the PDP to power in 2027.”

He alleged that the APC, in collaboration with certain suspended PDP members, has been “desperate to destroy our party.”

According to Wabara, “these individuals hatched evil plans against our party, instituted groundless damaging litigations, compromised some officials in the judiciary, INEC and security agencies.”

He said they conducted illegal party exercises in a failed plot to take over the PDP, but “Nigerians know that they are impostors, renegades and procured agents of the APC.”

Wabara called on all genuine and loyal PDP members to set aside personal and group interests “for the greater good,” adding that Nigerians “have cried enough” and it is time to reposition the PDP as the platform to “kick out the APC with their votes in 2027.”

He disclosed that in the last five days, the BoT has taken bold steps to stabilize the party, including wide consultations with critical stakeholders and leveraging two-thirds consent of NEC members to convene the 103rd meeting. INEC, he added, has been duly notified as required by law.

A central agenda of the meeting, Wabara said, is the appointment of an Interim National Working Committee (INWC) to pilot party affairs.

He stressed that the body is called the Interim National Working Committee, not caretaker, and that a “crop of tested party leaders” would be presented to NEC for approval, inauguration, and onward transmission to INEC.

Wabara urged INEC to “respect the judgement of the Supreme Court and update its portal with the Interim National Working Committee.”

He charged those appointed into the INWC that the task is “enormous” and that “millions of our party members, supporters and the general public will be looking up to you for direction.”

He told the incoming INWC to make sacrifices, foster genuine reconciliation and unity, and ensure decisions are guided by internal democracy, justice, fairness, and transparency. “The PDP is bigger than any individual or group,” he said, assuring them of the support of all party organs.

Wabara concluded by saluting the courage of loyal members and expressing confidence in victory. “Come May 29, 2027, Nigerians will be celebrating the election of new leadership for our country on the platform of the PDP,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Alabo Dakorinama George Kelly, has been endorsed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as his preferred candidate for the Rivers State governorship. George is expected to contest the seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), signaling a crucial political move ahead of the 2027 general elections. Sources said Wike settled for George after a closed-door meeting with key political stakeholders in Port Harcourt on Monday. The meeting reportedly reviewed the political situation in the state and strategies for consolidating influence ahead of the next election cycle. At the meeting were ex-militant leaders, including Asari Dokubo and Ateke Tom. According to the source, their attendance underscored the high-level consultations that preceded the endorsement. George, a seasoned political figure in Rivers State, previously served as Commissioner for Works and is considered a loyalist within Wike’s political structure. The source who witnessed the meeting said the development was part of efforts to maintain Wike’s political dominance in the state despite his current role at the federal level. This comes against the backdrop of a protracted political crisis in Rivers State, driven by a bitter power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike. Since assuming office, Fubara has gradually distanced himself from Wike’s influence, leading to deep divisions within the state’s political structure, including the State House of Assembly and local government leadership. The rift has triggered a series of political confrontations, alignments, and realignments, with both camps battling for control of the party machinery and governance structures in the state. Efforts by President Bola Tinubu to broker peace between the two camps have so far yielded limited results, as tensions continue to simmer. According to the source, “Wike’s endorsement of George is a strategic move to reassert control and shape the political future of Rivers State ahead of 2027,” he said. As of press time, there has been no official confirmation on the latest endorsement.

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