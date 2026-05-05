Redrick Public Relations named finalist in two categories at 2026 SABRE Awards

CEO, Redrick Public Relations, ljeoma Balogun.

Nigeria’s foremost Redrick Public Relations outfit has been shortlisted in two categories at the 2026 SABRE Awards EMEA, one of the communications industry’s most respected global awards programmes recognising excellence in branding, reputation and engagement.

In a competition featuring over 2,000 entries, the SABRE Awards recognize Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement. The agency’s shortlisted work includes campaigns across skincare and consumer marketing:

Redrick Public Relations 2026 SABRE EMEA two nominations categories are Influencer Marketing: Coca-Cola Nigeria: Redefining Cultural Currency — Coca-Cola Nigeria and Africa SABRE Awards: CeraVe Africa: From Under-Represented to Category Leader — CeraVe (L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty)

“At Redrick, our work is deeply rooted in culture,” said Ijeoma Balogun, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redrick PR. Continuing. “Being recognized on the SABRE EMEA stage is a testament to our team’s dedication to global excellence. We don’t just want to create campaigns; we want to deliver authentic work that truly engages and creates value, ensuring that local and global brands operating in Nigeria and Africa are heard in a way that is impactful and lasting.”

The double nomination follows a transformative year for Redrick PR, which has consistently challenged the boundaries of PR by integrating digital-first solutions and cross-border campaign management. By placing brand purpose at the intersection of commerce and culture, the agency continues to deliver significant impact for its partners.

Winners of the 2026 SABRE Awards EMEA will be announced in London later this month.

Redrick Public Relations is Africa’s authority in culture-led PR and communications. The firm designs intelligence-driven campaigns that help brands grow with meaning and momentum, turning strategy into cultural relevance, earned attention and measurable business impact. From insight and narrative development to media, creators, communities and experiences, Redrick builds communications programmes that move culture and numbers, not just headlines.

With experience spanning beauty, entertainment, technology, consumer, finance and development sectors, Redrick delivers integrated communications across African markets and global briefs, combining strategic clarity with deep cultural understanding.

For a better society

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