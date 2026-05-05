Protesters storm Abuja court, warn Tinubu against alleged judicial interference

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

Tension escalated on Monday at the Federal High Court in Wuse, Abuja, as scores of demonstrators took to the streets, protesting what they described as growing interference in Nigeria’s judiciary and electoral system.

The protesters, operating under the banner of Concerned Northern Nigeria Stakeholders, converged on the court premises early in the day, chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards bearing inscriptions such as “No Opposition, No Election,” “Tinubu, Let Our Democracy Breathe,” and “AGF Must Be Neutral.”

Security operatives, including officers of the Department of State Services, swiftly cordoned off the entrance to the court complex, preventing the group from gaining access and maintaining order around the premises.

Addressing journalists at the scene, the group’s leader, Banki Sharrif, raised concerns over what he termed increasing threats to judicial independence and democratic institutions.

He accused the Federal Government of actions capable of undermining due process and weakening opposition politics.

Sharrif called on President Tinubu to refrain from any form of interference in judicial processes, warning that compromising the courts could have far-reaching consequences for the country’s democracy.

According to him, “Courts must never be reduced to instruments of political engineering. The moment justice is manipulated, the nation itself is placed on trial.”

He further argued that attempts to weaken opposition parties signal a lack of confidence in governance, stressing that democracy thrives on competition and inclusivity.

“A government that seeks to weaken opposition betrays a lack of confidence in its own legitimacy. Elections without credible opposition are nothing more than staged exercises,” he said.

The protesters also cautioned that democracy cannot function under intimidation or manipulation, insisting that civic space and political plurality remain essential to a functioning republic.

On the role of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the group emphasised the need for neutrality, warning against the politicisation of the office.

They expressed concern over alleged moves to use legal and administrative mechanisms to weaken or deregister political parties, particularly those perceived to have strong support in Northern Nigeria.

Sharrif warned that if courts validate such actions without strict adherence to due process, it could be interpreted as judicial endorsement of political exclusion, with the potential to deepen divisions and trigger unrest.

The group also cautioned that public trust in the judiciary could erode if the courts are perceived as extensions of the executive arm of government.

“Where citizens lose faith in lawful remedies, the streets become the courtroom. No nation survives such a breakdown without serious consequences,” he said.

Monday’s protest comes amid heightened political tension surrounding a suit supported by the Attorney General, seeking the deregistration of several political parties.

In filings before the Federal High Court, the AGF backed a case instituted by former lawmakers, urging the court to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the African Democratic Congress and four other parties.

The parties listed in the suit include the Action Peoples Party, Action Alliance, Accord Party, and the Zenith Labour Party.

The AGF argued that the continued existence of these parties violates provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and undermines electoral integrity.

He maintained that INEC would be acting in breach of its constitutional responsibilities if it retains parties that allegedly fail to meet statutory requirements.

In an affidavit filed through his legal team led by Prof. Joshua Olatoke (SAN), Fagbemi stated that, as the chief law officer of the federation, he is obligated to uphold the Constitution and ensure compliance with the Electoral Act and other laws governing political parties.

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