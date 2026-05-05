Pipelines, Power, and Positioning

What Nigeria’s OB3 project reveals about Africa’s energy future

By Sola Adebawo

When a pipeline crosses a river, it is often described as an engineering milestone.

In Nigeria, the completion of the River Niger crossing of the OB3 gas pipeline (executed roughly two kilometres beneath the riverbed using horizontal directional drilling) is certainly that.

But it is also something more.

It is a signal of what Africa’s energy future could look like, if infrastructure moves from isolated projects to integrated systems.

From resource wealth to system weakness

Africa is not short of energy.

It is short of integration.

The continent holds roughly 7% of global natural gas reserves, according to the International Energy Agency, alongside some of the world’s highest solar potential and significant untapped hydropower capacity. Yet it remains home to over 600 million people without access to electricity, as documented by the World Bank and the IEA’s SDG7 tracking reports.

This is not simply a resource gap.

It is a systems gap.

Energy resources exist in pockets — geographically dispersed, often disconnected from demand centres, and constrained by weak transmission and transport networks.

The challenge has never been discovery.

It has been movement.

Without the ability to move energy reliably across regions and sectors, capacity remains theoretical.

What the OB3 pipeline changes

The OB3 pipeline, located in Nigeria, connects gas supply from the eastern Niger Delta to demand centres in the west, and links into the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) corridor extending northward.

On paper, its capacity (up to 2 billion standard cubic feet per day) is substantial.

In practice, its significance lies in what it enables.

It connects gas fields to power plants.

It supports fertiliser production and industrial clusters.

It underpins manufacturing growth and domestic energy supply.

This matters in a country where gas is already central to electricity generation. Nigeria’s power sector relies on gas for over 70% of grid-connected generation, according to national system data and analyses by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The issue has not been resource availability.

It has been delivered.

OB3 begins to shift that.

It moves gas from being a resource…

to be part of a system.

The regional implication

The deeper importance of projects like OB3 is not national, but regional.

Because infrastructure of this nature rarely remains confined within borders.

Once domestic networks become functional, the next step is expansion.

West Africa already offers early examples:

the West African Gas Pipeline linking Nigeria to Ghana

regional power pool arrangements across ECOWAS

But these systems remain limited in scale and reliability.

According to the African Development Bank, cross-border electricity trade in Africa remains underdeveloped relative to other regions, despite significant economic benefits.

What OB3 demonstrates is a foundational principle:

Internal integration precedes regional integration.

Countries cannot export energy reliably if they cannot move it efficiently within their own systems.

The economics of connectivity

Energy infrastructure is often framed as a supply issue.

Its real impact is economic.

When systems are integrated:

demand aggregates

utilisation improves

investment becomes more viable

Africa currently receives a disproportionately small share of global energy investment relative to its needs. The International Energy Agency estimates that the continent accounts for less than 3% of global energy investment, despite hosting a much larger share of the world’s energy access gap.

This is not simply about capital availability.

It is about system readiness.

Integrated systems reduce risk, improve bankability, and create predictable revenue flows.

Without this, even resource-rich markets struggle to attract sustained investment.

Policy as infrastructure

Engineering delivers pipelines.

Policy determines whether they function.

Across Africa, the constraint is rarely technical capability. It is governance.

Regulatory inconsistency.

Tariff misalignment.

Weak cross-border coordination.

Political and contractual uncertainty.

The World Bank has consistently highlighted regulatory credibility and cost-reflective pricing as critical constraints to power sector sustainability in emerging markets.

A pipeline that crosses a river is difficult.

A pipeline that crosses jurisdictions is more complex.

This is where Africa’s next phase of energy development will be decided.

Not in engineering capability.

But in institutional capacity.

Gas in Africa’s energy equation

Projects such as OB3 also highlight the continuing role of gas. Global energy debates often frame the transition in binary terms. But Africa’s reality is different.

Gas sits at the centre of:

power generation

industrialisation

energy access

The International Energy Agency has noted that natural gas will remain a critical transition fuel for Africa, particularly in supporting reliable power systems and industrial growth.

Handled effectively, it acts as a bridge.

Handled poorly, it risks becoming another stranded asset.

From domestic infrastructure to global positioning

As nfrastructure scales, the implications extend beyond national development.

Africa moves from:resource holder…

to: energy system builder…and eventually:

market participant.

This matters…because the future energy landscape will not be defined only by who has resources.

But by who can:

deliver energy reliably

integrate systems across regions

sustain performance over time

Conclusion: beyond the pipeline

The OB3 project in Nigeria is an important milestone.

But its real significance lies in what it represents.

A shift (still early, still uneven) from fragmented energy systems toward more connected ones.

Africa does not lack energy resources.

It must now build the systems that allow those resources to move, scale, and endure.

Because in the end: Resources create potential. Infrastructure creates access.

But integration creates power.

Sola Adebawo is an energy executive, institutional strategy and public affairs leader with deep experience at the intersection of energy, governance, policy, and strategic communication. His writing explores reform, political economy, leadership, culture, and the relationship between institutions and public life. He is an author, scholar, and ordained minister.