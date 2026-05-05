Oyebamiji only solution to Osun’s challenges– APC campaign spokesperson

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has described its candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, as the leader capable of restoring the state’s fortunes.

Speaking at a press briefing in Osogbo on Monday, the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee, Engr. Remi Omowaiye, said Oyebamiji—popularly known as AMBO—possesses the “magic wand” needed to reposition Osun economically and administratively.

The former Commissioner for Works outlined the APC candidate’s policy direction, promising industrialisation, economic revitalisation, and improved agricultural productivity.

According to him, Oyebamiji’s administration would leverage the Electricity Act to boost power supply and create an enabling environment for businesses.

He also pledged that the APC would adopt issue-based campaigning ahead of the August 15 governorship election, emphasizing that the party would present voters with clear policies, data, and actionable plans rather than propaganda.

“Adeleke has nothing to campaign with,” he stated, insisting that the governor has nothing to show for his three years in government, especially as regards the security votes and ecology funds his administration got.

“We have come with credible and far better alternatives and that man is Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO),” Omowaiye declared.

He added that an Oyebamiji-led government would invest in modern skills, including training mechanics to handle electric vehicles and establishing charging infrastructure across the state.

Also speaking, the co-chair of the Media Committee, Funke Egbemode, criticised the Adeleke administration’s priorities, arguing that governance should extend beyond road construction and flyover projects.

Egbemode alleged shortages of qualified science teachers in public schools, reinforcing the APC’s position that reforms are urgently needed in the education sector.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2