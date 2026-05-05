May 5, 2026
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Politics

Osun 2026: My ambition ordained by God – Oyebamiji

by Peter Anayo075

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), on Sunday disclosed that his guber ambition is ordained by God.

Speaking in his hometown, Ikire during “Victory Prayer” organised by Irewole Muslim Community, assured residents of a peaceful electoral process, declaring that there will be no room for bloodshed, violence or harassment of voters and residents of the state.

According to him, “I want to tell you that you should not be perturbed, violence and chaos will not be recorded before during and after election, there won’t be bloodshed. I want to assure you that no one will harass you. During the election, there will be adequate security for the people of the state for free and fair elections.

“Our government will do so well in every sector including security, education, health, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment and job creation, among others. To civil servants, all your benefits will be given to you under my government, I will approve trainings and other entitlements for them. APC is not frivolous, hence you will enjoy under our government.”

He recalled that as the Managing Director of Osun State Investment Company Limited(OSICOL), he increased salary of the agency’s workers four times in a year, made the state to ventured into oil and gas business including housing.

Earlier, in his sermon, Sheikh Abdulbasit Katibi-Bello, the cleric lauded Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola for honouring the plea of late Akire of Ikire to back Oyebamiji to become the Governor of Osun State and prayed earnestly for the emergence of Oyebamiji as the eight governor of Osun State in August 15th 2026.

He said “Before Oyebamiji was nominated as the guber candidate of APC, he has been doing so well for everyone, he never sectionalise any group or community. I want to urge everyone to support his ambition for a brighter Osun State.”

The Chairman of Irewole Muslim Community, Ademola Lasisi, urged the youth to go out en masse to vote for Oyebamiji as the governor of the state.

“I want to admonish our youths to go out of their ways to mobilise support for vote,it is not only the votes from this local government that will make him emerge, we must strive to other councils to see to his victory.”

Also, a leader of the Muslim Community in Irewole, Olayinka Edu disclosed that they have been organizing the kind of prayer since 1988 for native of Ikire who want to contest.

“We are not for any political party but we support any of our member aspiring for political office. We are confident that Allah has answered our prayer.

“I am confident that Oyebamiji is the best choice for 2026 Osun guber seat. The philanthropist gesture is worthy of emulation, he has the fear of God. He built 67 mosques in this federal constituency, he erected churches and even secretariat of Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN).

“He gave scholarship to our children and youths, he has provided health care outreaches for residents across the state. He has shown that he is worthy to be governor even before now.”

 

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