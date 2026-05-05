Osita Chidoka calls for inclusive governance, institutional reform

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has called for inclusive governance and institutional reforms to deepen democratic participation in Nigeria, saying that “the age of excuses is over.”

He made the call while delivering the 2nd Distinguished Personality Lecture of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) held at the Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah Multipurpose Auditorium.

The lecture, themed, “Beyond Participation: Rebuilding Nigeria’s Political Culture for a New Generation,” focused on what he described as Nigeria’s “democratic crisis.”

Drawing on data from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chidoka noted that 68 million out of 93.4 million registered voters did not participate in the 2023 presidential election, representing a turnout of just 26.7 percent, arguing that the problem was not voter apathy but what he termed a “conversion crisis.”

“Nigerians intend to vote, but the system makes participation costly and uncertain. The challenge is not lack of interest, but structural barriers that discourage engagement,” he said.

Chidoka extended his critique to governance institutions, citing research showing weak transparency across state legislatures.

According to him, only a fraction of State Houses of Assembly maintain functional digital platforms or provide public access to legislative proceedings, thereby undermining accountability and citizen trust.

He stressed that inclusive governance must be built on openness, accessibility, and institutional discipline, warning that without reforms that prioritise transparency and citizen engagement, democratic participation would remain shallow.

The former minister also introduced the concept of Mekaria, saying it’s an African philosophy of purposeful effort anchored on measurement, monitoring, and improvement as a framework for institutional reform.

He urged leaders and citizens alike to move from what he described as an “Alibi Culture” to an “Agency Culture” driven by responsibility, execution, and measurable outcomes.

“A nation progresses when it organises around standards, accountability, and continuous improvement, not mere expressions of dissatisfaction,” he added.

He lauded the Enugu State Government under Governor Peter Mbah for embracing a participatory governance model that prioritises tracking the outcomes of policies and projects.

Expressing satisfaction with the administration’s commitment to measurable development, he noted that such an approach aligns with the principles of accountability and inclusive governance he advocates.

In separate remarks, the Chairman of the occasion and Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Aloysius-Michaels Okolie, and the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Prof. Okechukwu Oji, described the lecture as timely and impactful.

“They noted that its insights would not only deepen Nigeria’s democratic culture but also provide a practical guide for policymakers seeking sustainable reforms.

They called on leaders across all levels, including statutory institutions whose decisions directly affect citizens, to draw lessons from the lecture by embracing both structural and behavioural reforms that promote transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.

The event witnessed active engagement from students and faculty, with participants raising critical questions on governance, legislative transparency, and t lookhe role of young Nigerians in shaping a more accountable political system.

For a better society

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