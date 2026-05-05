NNPC/Seplat JV Promotes Education, Innovation at 2026 PEARLs Quiz  Competition in Imo

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS)/Seplat Energy Joint Venture has reaffirmed it’s commitment to educational advancement and youth development in Nigeria

This joint venture disclosed this at it’s successful hosting of the PEARLs Quiz and STEAM Competition Grand Finale in Owerri, Imo State weekend

According to the key officials, Seplat PEARLs Quiz is an annual academic competition for secondary school students in the company’s operating areas, pointing out that the exercise is aimed at promoting excellence and raising the quality of education in the country

Speaking at the event, the Director External Affairs and Social Performance Seplat Energy Plc , Chioma Afe noted that the programme involves qualifying tests and a head-to-head competition, with winners receiving prizes

She described the event as a celebration of intellect, discipline, perseverance, confidence, curiosity and the boundless promise of young people.

The Director further explained, “the PEARLs Quiz is our flagship education quiz programme targeted at secondary schools in the various states where we operate.” adding, ” We discovered through years of research and needs assessment that one of the critical needs within our communities is education.”

According to her,” this programme was designed to encourage discipline, rigour, academic excellence, sharpness, and improving the minds of students.”

She noted that the world today demands more than memorised answers, calling for young people to think critically, challenge assumptions and apply knowledge to real-life situations.

The Director maintained, “At Seplat Energy and our JV partner, NNPC Limited, we believe that education is one of the most powerful investments any organisation can make in the future of people.

She explained, ” that is why our social investment approach is rooted in long-term impact,” adding that the initiative complements other educational interventions, including the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme and Science Innovators Programme, aimed at strengthening educational development within host communities.

The Director noted that this year’s edition recorded participation from over 200 schools across Imo State, with students undergoing rigorous assessments and qualification stages before progressing to the live quiz competition and STEAM exhibition.

She closed by reaffirming Seplat Energy’s resolve to ensure no talent goes unnoticed. “We remain steadfast in our resolve to power lives, empower minds, and ensure that no brilliance is overlooked and no talent is left behind.”

The Acting Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, Olanrewaju Igandan represented by Minanengiyeofori Loveday, Lead Community Relations, NUIMS, described the event as a testament to the commitment of both organisations to fostering education and intellectual growth among students in Imo State.

“As we reflect on the journey since the inaugural edition, I am thrilled to see how this event has evolved into a significant platform for young minds to showcase their knowledge and skills. Our partnership with Seplat Energy exemplifies our commitment to investing in the future of our youth,” he said.

He encouraged participants to look beyond the material rewards and embrace the learning, growth and peer connections that the competition affords, noting that the friendships forged and knowledge gained would serve them well in future endeavours.

The Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, represented by the Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Bar. Emeka Mgbudem, commended Seplat Energy JV and its partners for sustaining initiatives that positively impact education and youth development within the state, and pledged the continued support of the Imo State Government towards programmes that empower students and encourage innovation.

Describing the day as a momentous one, Bar. Mgbudem revealed that he and his team had visited the infectious disease hospital being constructed by the same joint venture just hours before the event, describing the facility as one of the largest of its kind in the South-East of Nigeria.

“You will not fully appreciate what this joint venture has done in Imo State until you visit that facility,” he said.

He noted that this was his third consecutive year attending the PEARLs Quiz, and commended the breadth of the joint venture’s contributions to Imo State, which he said extended beyond education to healthcare and community welfare through programmes such as the Eye Can See initiative.

“If we begin to analyse everything the NNPC Limited and Seplat Energy joint venture has done for Imo State; from restoring vision, to ensuring people remain healthy, to training our children and positioning them to compete effectively in the 21st century, we can only say thank you,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Niger Delta Affairs and Intelligence, Dr. Prince Henry Okafor, commended the students, parents and organisers for an impressive display of intellectual excellence, noting that the quality of debates, responses and presentations he witnessed confirmed that young people in Imo State are doing remarkably well.

He noted that the impact of Seplat Energy’s community investment extends deep into local communities, recounting how he personally received over a hundred calls from residents after one empowerment programme, all requesting support; a testament, he said, to the reach and visibility of the joint venture’s work in the state.

The grand finale had in attendance government officials, community leaders, educators, regulators, parents and students from across the state.

Mountain Crest High School emerged overall winner of the quiz competition, receiving a project-based grant of N5,000,000 for school development and a trophy. The three students who represented the school received N100,000 each in scholarship grants, while their teacher went home with a laptop.

In second place was Owerri City Secondary School, which received a project-based grant of N3,000,000 and a trophy. The three students representing the school received N75,000 each as educational support grants, and their teacher also received a laptop. Eziachi Secondary School, Orlu, emerged third, receiving a project-based grant of N1,000,000, with each of the three representing students receiving N50,000 in educational support grants. Their teacher also received a laptop.

Christ the King College placed fourth in the competition. While no monetary prize was attached to the position, the teacher went home with a laptop in recognition of the school’s participation and efforts at the grand finale.

In addition to the quiz competition, the event also featured the STEAM Innovation Project segment, through which 10 schools showcased innovative and problem-solving projects developed by students. Projects were assessed on relevance to real-life problems, value addition, technical depth, sustainability and quality of presentation.

PAC College emerged overall winner of the STEAM Innovation Project, receiving a grant of N500,000 to support the development and scale-up of its project. St Theresa College placed second, receiving N250,000, while Urban College secured third position, receiving N100,000. All other participating students received school bags and exercise books in recognition of their efforts and participation throughout the competition.

Students who participated in the competition expressed excitement and gratitude at the opportunities the programme provided. Ifedioranma Okereke of Mountain Crest High School described the competition as unlike any other she had attended, noting the scale and ambition of the programme.

“This is the first time it has been so large-scale. I am very happy and appreciative to Seplat and NNPC for giving students this opportunity to show their worth. Apart from ordinary school exams, people actually have the chance to show that not only are they intelligent, but exceptional,” she said.

She added that beyond the prizes, the experience taught her humility and the importance of never underestimating any competitor.

Also, Nnodim Adeze, a student of Owerri City Secondary School, said the experience deepened her determination to excel. “It makes you more determined because you are seeing a lot of opportunities you could get. From the beginning to the end is not easy, but this really shows that the NNPC/Seplat JV cares for the students and have them at heart. I really appreciate them,” she said, adding that her school would be back to claim the top prize at the next edition.

The Seplat PEARLs Quiz is one of the company’s flagship corporate social investment programmes, executed in partnership with NNPC and with each successful edition, the PEARLs Quiz continues to reinforce the joint venture’s commitment to youth development and educational transformation.