NDC elects Johnpaul Anih chairman, Okafor secretary in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has elected a former House of Assembly candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 general election, Dr. Anih Johnpaul, as its State Chairman, and former Enugu North Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Sebastine Chukwuebuka Okafor, as the State Secretary.

Dr. Anih and 28 others emerged on Monday during the state congress of the party held at Enugu, following a consensus agreement by party delegates.

According to reports, the State Congress Committee Secretary, Engr. Echezona Ogbanufe declared Dr. Johnpaul Anih elected after motions for the dissolution of the acting executives and adoption of the new executive list by consensus were moved by the Acting State Deputy Chairman and Acting Publicity Secretary of the party, Ambassador Chinachi Nnabuko Chibueze and Chuma Amadife.

In his address, Engr. Echezona Ogbanufe urged the newly elected executives to galvanize more support for the party while embracing the influx of new members.

He emphasized the need for unity, discipline, and loyalty among party faithful, noting that the strength of the party lies in its ability to work together toward a common goal.

He further charged the leadership to remain accessible to members at all levels and to prioritize grassroots mobilization.

Engr. Ogbanufe also stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in the conduct of party affairs, urging the new executives to uphold internal democracy and fairness in all dealings.

He called on them to build on the existing foundation of the party, strengthen its structures across the wards and local governments, and ensure that the NDC continues to grow as a formidable political force in Enugu State.

In his address, Dr. Anih thanked the delegates for finding him worthy of the position.

He pledged to lead with fairness, unity and commitment to the party’s ideals, while working tirelessly to strengthen internal structures, promote inclusiveness, and position the party as a credible alternative for effective governance in the state.

Anih also thanked the leaders of the party, especially the National Leader, Senator Seriake Dickson; the National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe; the National Secretary, Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu and the South East National Vice Chairman, Chief Teddy Obey, for their support.

He further praised the outgoing chairman, Engr. Obetta, for his contributions to the growth of the party, ensuring that the NDC will record victories in Enugu State.

Other elected executives of the party include: Mrs. Florence Anigbo as Women Leader; Hon. Clinton Ogbonna as Youth Leader; Barr. Chimezie Nwodo and Barr. Michael Ozioko as Legal Adviser and Assistant Legal Adviser; Mr. Emmanuel Ugwueze and Chief Rex Arum as Publicity Secretary and Assistant Publicity Secretary as well as Mr. Nnejichoke Michael as State Treasurer.

Others include Mrs. Chioma Agbo, Hon. John Onovo, Engr. Samuel Ugochukwu, Mrs. Olivia Okenyi, Kingsley Onochie, Barr. S. N. Egbo, Chief Austin Anih and Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, among others.

However , the congress was over before the influx of thugs whose activities came very late.

For a better society

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