Middle East crises escalate as Iran hits US warship in Hormuz missile attack

Iran’s Fars news agency said Monday that Iranian forces struck a US Navy frigate in a missile attack in the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military quickly denied the claim.

The report from Fars came hours after President Donald Trump said US forces would on Monday begin guiding ships through the waterway.

“The frigate, which was sailing in violation of navigation and maritime safety rules near (the port of) Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Iranian navy,” Fars said, without citing a source.

“The American frigate that was hit was unable to continue its journey and was forced to turn back and flee the area,” the Iranian news agency reported.

There was no confirmation from other sources of missiles being fired, and the US military’s Central Command issued a denial on X.

“No US Navy ships have been struck,” it wrote.

Trump had said the United States would on Monday begin guiding ships through the strategic strait, which was a major transport route for oil, gas and fertiliser before the Middle East war broke out on February 28 and Iran began blockading the waterway.

Jask, in southern Iran on the coast of the Gulf, is located about 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the narrow strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from Iran.

The exact location of the alleged missile incident was not specified by Fars.

Iran’s military has warned that US forces will be attacked if they approach the Strait.

Since the beginning of the war, Iranian forces have allowed only a handful of ships to pass through the waterway.

In retaliation, the United States says it has been blocking access to Iranian ports since April 1.

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