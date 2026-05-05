Katsina procures 3,000 electric motorcycles to boost rural education

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Katsina State Government has initiated the procurement of 3,000 electric motorcycles for distribution to teachers in rural communities, in a move aimed at improving access to education and enhancing teachers’ welfare.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ben10 Equipment, Ben Oshi, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing, where he commended Governor Umar Dikko Radda for what he described as a “visionary intervention” in the state’s education sector. Oshi also acknowledged the role of Xie Huping, whose firm is partnering in the procurement process, noting that the initiative represents a strategic investment in rural development and the future of education.

He explained that poor mobility has long been a major challenge for teachers posted to remote areas, with many forced to travel long distances under difficult conditions to reach their schools. According to him, the provision of electric motorcycles is expected to ease transportation challenges, improve punctuality, and boost overall teaching effectiveness.

In his remarks, Xie Huping, Chairman of X and B Company, a partner in the project, expressed appreciation to Governor Umar Dikko Radda for the confidence reposed in his company, describing the initiative as a bold step towards improving education and rural livelihoods. He assured that X and B Company would deliver high-quality, durable electric motorcycles that meet international standards, adding that the firm is committed to ensuring reliability, efficiency, and a sustainable maintenance framework to support the long-term success of the project.

Oshi added that the initiative would also have wider socio-economic benefits, as improved mobility for teachers would enhance their connection with local communities and contribute to economic and social development in rural areas. He noted that increased accessibility could improve service delivery and foster inclusive growth.

The Ben10 Equipment boss further highlighted the environmental benefits of the project, stating that the use of electric motorcycles aligns with global sustainability goals by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering operational costs. He assured that the company would ensure the motorcycles meet high standards and are backed by a maintenance framework to guarantee durability and long-term use.

He reiterated that the initiative underscores the importance of rural teachers in the development process and reflects the government’s commitment to prioritising education and community development across Katsina State.

For a better society

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