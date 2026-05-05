Group warns Gov Mbah to avoid Ikeje Asogwa as Senatorial candidate

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Concerned citizens of Nsukka raised concerns over the anointing of Chief Ikeje Asogwa as the Senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027, saying the move is a calculated attempt to impose a candidate.

The group also wonders over the choice of Dr. Ben Nwoye, who, it was alleged “worked as the leader of the opposition party in the state and condemned his atrocious act towards the Permanent Secretary of Enugu State Universal Education Board (ENSUBEB), would stoop so low as to support someone with such a questionable character to fly the party’s ticket.

In a write-up by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Ezeja Abugu, the group noted that the development has generated widespread reactions across Nsukka Zone.

It noted that many residents expressed shock over what they described as an attempt to impose a controversial figure on the people.

It further maintained that the ongoing political developments surrounding the bye-election have brought to the fore questions about accountability, credibility, and the standards expected of public office holders in Enugu State.

According to the group, the situation calls for careful scrutiny by stakeholders, insisting that the electorate deserves a candidate whose public record aligns with the expectations of integrity and responsible leadership.

“It is no longer news that Okey Ezea, the senator who represented Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State, passed on in November 2025, leaving a leadership vacuum in the senatorial zone. Ideke, as Sen. Ezea was more popularly called, was a man endeared to his people as one who stood true to his convictions. While almost all the state and federal legislators elected under the platform of the Labour Party in Enugu State with him later defected to the then viable PDP, Ideke remained with the Labour Party. He was also a voice to reckon with at the Red Chambers, always bringing issues of Nsukka Zone, as his senatorial district is popularly called, to the fore and ensuring they got the right attention.”

“It is also no longer news that a bye-election to replace Ideke is underway.”

“What is news now, however, is that the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in Enugu State, is being rumoured to have chosen as its candidate for the bye-election a man whom many in Enugu State, and Nsukka Zone in particular, are still battling to erase his ugly antecedents from their memories. The man is no other person than Chief Ikeje Asogwa, a man richly endowed in many vices.

“To recall a few of Chief Ikeje’s many heinous transgressions, sometime in 2017, while he served as the Chairman of Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Chief Ikeje viciously assaulted the then Permanent Secretary of the Board, Onaga Ogbodo, so much that all well-meaning citizens of Enugu State both at home and in the diaspora condemned the attack and even called for his removal from office.”

“What led to the attack by Chief Ikeje on Onaga Ogbodo was later unofficially disclosed to be as a result of the latter’s insistence on due process in the management of the affairs of the Board which Chief Ikeje headed. Ikeje not only assaulted Ogbodo but stripped him bare in the full glare of the staff of ENSUBEB and the public. Furthermore, in his obsession with obscenity, he ordered thugs he worked with to make videos of the unclad Ogbodo and circulate them online, a charge the thugs carried out to the letter.”

“When Ikeje and his thugs had feasted abundantly on Ogbodo, he further ordered his police details to complete the work, and so Ogbodo was eventually left pummeled to the point of near comatose by the overzealous policemen.”

He wondered why Dr. Ben Nwoye, who fought against his atrocious act towards one of his permanent secretaries as Chairman of ENSUBEB, would stoop so low as to accept the issuance of his party’s noble ticket to a character he condemned in 2017 as Enugu State APC Chairman.”

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