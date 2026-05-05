FG moves to upgrade Police academy, establish Southern campus

…Targets 2026 student intake

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has reaffirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains dedicated to overhauling and strengthening the Nigerian Police Force through reforms anchored in the education sector.

This includes upgrading the Police Academy and enhancing other training institutions nationwide.

He made this known on Monday during a meeting held in his office, where the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, arrived alongside former IGP Kayode Egbetokun and several senior officers.

A press statement issued by Ikharo Attah, Special Adviser (Media and Communications) To The Honourable Minister of Education, said the purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on plans for the Police Academy, particularly the establishment of a southern campus.

According to the testament, the police force has been making significant contributions to national stability and deserves collective support to enhance its performance and effectiveness.

He explained that the discussions were part of a broader effort aligned with President Tinubu’s vision to reposition the police so they can better fulfill their responsibilities and strengthen security across the country.

“This meeting is in continuation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda to reposition the police to deliver on its core mandate and improve security across the country”.

A major focus of the meeting was the urgent planning and design of infrastructure for the proposed new Police Academy campus located in Erije, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The minister also instructed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to expedite its resource verification process. He emphasized that the president intends for the new campus to commence operations soon, with the first batch of students expected to be admitted between September and November 2026.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the role of over 42 police colleges across the country, with proposals to convert them into monotechnics. The minister noted that there is already presidential approval allowing this transition without violating the existing seven-year moratorium on establishing new institutions.

He further revealed that discussions included accrediting five to six of these monotechnics to offer specialized, industry-relevant programs that would enhance the capacity and effectiveness of police personnel.

The minister recounted that the meeting brought together top police leadership, including training officials and academy administrators, to finalize plans for the southern campus and outline broader objectives tied to police education reform.

He reiterated that the NUC’s immediate task is to complete resource verification swiftly, in line with the president’s directive for the institution to begin academic activities within the year and admit students by late 2026.

“ I met with the inspector general of police and former IG and all the leading staff, the VIG of training and the AIG of training as well as the AIG for the Police Academy.

“They finalised the discussion on the setting up of the southern campus of the Police Academy, and the whole intent, among several other things, was discussed.

“The second action for the NUC is moving quickly to do resource verification because the intent of the president for the courses is for the university to take off this year and admit the first set of students between September and November of 2026.”

To drive the initiative forward, three committees were established. The first, a resource verification committee, will be led by the NUC’s Executive Secretary alongside senior police officials. The second committee, focused on strengthening the capacity of police colleges, will be chaired by DIG Isyaku Mohammed in collaboration with leadership from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The third committee, responsible for infrastructure and physical development of the southern campus, will be headed by the Executive Secretary of TETFund in partnership with police representatives.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Said Ahmed, praised the president’s initiative and assured the police leadership of the ministry’s full backing in bringing the project to fruition.

In his remarks, IGP Tunji Disu stressed the central role of education in addressing challenges across all sectors, including policing.

He affirmed the force’s commitment to introducing training programs that will directly enhance personnel capabilities and contribute meaningfully to national security.

For a better society

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