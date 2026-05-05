Ex-IGP, Alkali Baba joins Yobe Gov’ship race

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has declared his intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Yobe State, saying he wants to build on the work of the outgoing administration.

Speaking shortly after submitting his nomination form, the retired police chief confirmed he is running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My name is Usman Alkali, a retired Inspector General of Police. I am an indigene of Yobe State, and I want to contest for the office of Governor of Yobe State,” he said.

Alkali said his decision was driven by a desire to continue and improve on the policies of the incumbent governor, who will complete his tenure in 2027.

“I am contesting because I want to continue and improve on where the present governor, who is going to retire by 2027, will stop,” he stated.

The former IGP expressed confidence in his capacity to lead, citing his experience and personal qualities.

“I am in the race because I feel I have the passion, I have the credibility, and I have the attitude and everything needed to lead the people of Yobe State as governor,” he said.

Outlining his agenda, Alkali said his administration would be people-centered and focused on transformation.

“I will be a governor to transform the lives of the people,” he said, adding that Yobe’s agrarian economy would be central to his plans.

He listed education, agriculture, health, and job creation as key priority sectors, adding, “We want to improve the quality of education, agriculture, health, and everything that will touch humanity, particularly things that will create employment for our young people and provide work for the masses,” he explained.

Security, he stressed, would be the foundation of all other state policies.

“Above all, security is the bedrock of everything we are doing. Because if there is no security, you will not be able to function effectively, either as an indigene or as someone trying to carry out lawful business,” he said.

Addressing reports that a consensus candidate had been raised by the former governor and the incumbent, Alkali dismissed the process, saying, “If I believed in it, I would not be here. I have not seen where any consensus has taken place. I have not participated in any consensus meeting, and I have not agreed to support anybody. That is why I am here,” he stated.

On the trend of former IGPs joining the APC, Alkali said it was a matter of personal choice rather than compulsion.

“It is about individual differences. You go where you want to go. It is a coincidence that we are in the same party. We were not forced to be in APC; we all feel we should be there,” he noted.

He urged his supporters to scrutinise his plans and the party’s manifesto before making their decision.

“My advice to my supporters is to ensure they look critically into our programmes, mission, and the manifesto of the party to make a better choice,” he said.

For a better society

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