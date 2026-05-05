Enugu lawmaker, Ogara dumps ADC hours after Obi joins NDC

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Harrison Ogara has dumped the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

Ogara, representing Igbo-Eze South State Constituency, took the decision hours after Mr Peter Obi dumped the ADC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC.

In a letter addressed to his ward chairman in Unadu, the lawmaker said his resignation was with immediate effect.

He wrote, “I hereby write to officially inform you that henceforth I have resigned my membership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“This action is sequel to the plethora of litigations and disharmony in the party which have made it almost impossible for any political progress to take place.

“I therefore wish to use this medium to thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve your party.

“Thanks for your understanding and cooperation in this regard.”

Ogara is said to be on his way to the NDC.

For a better society

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