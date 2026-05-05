emPLE Nigeria pays over N7bn in claims to support policyholders recover from losses in 2025

emPLE, one of Nigeria’s rapidly growing insurance companies, has announced total claims payouts of over N7 billion in 2025, reaffirming its commitment to empowering individuals, families, and businesses with the financial support needed to rebuild after losses caused by life and business uncertainties.

Amid evolving industry dynamics and regulatory expectations under the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA), emPLE demonstrated resilience and operational strength, serving hundreds of policyholders across its Life and General Insurance Businesses. This milestone reflects the company’s growing capacity and tenacity in standing by customers when it matters most.

Beyond the numbers are real stories of impact. Within its Life Insurance Business, emPLE has paid more than N4.1billion in claims, supporting families and individuals through some of life’s most difficult moments.

Similarly, emPLE’s General Insurance business recorded more thanN3.6 billion in claims payouts across critical sectors, including, energy, engineering, motor, marine cargo, and marine hull. These payouts underscore emPLE’s role as a trusted partner for businesses navigating operational risks and disruptions in the Nigerian economy.

Speaking aboutthe company’s performance, Olalekan Oyinlade, CEO of emPLE General Insurance Limited, said, “Insurance, at its core, is a promise, a sacred obligation to provide support in times of adversity, and in 2025, we honoured that promise”.

He added that “As the industry evolves, particularly amid reforms shaping our operating landscape, we remain focused on strengthening our underwriting discipline, improving claims efficiency, and building a more resilient business that consistently delivers value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Also commenting, Jolaolu Fakoya, Managing Director of emPLE Life Assurance Limited said, “In Life Insurance, our role in providing reassurance in moments of uncertainty is close to our heart. We see this in the story of a 47-year-old breadwinner whose passing from heart disease could have left his family vulnerable, yet they received a₦112 million payout that ensured continuity and stability. We also see this in a mother who, despite losing her son, still received a ₦21 million gift from beyond, which only insurance can make possible. In another instance, a family received ₦205 million following the loss of a 55-year-old loved one, reinforcing the role insurance plays in preserving dignity and financial security in the face of loss”. He further stated, “As we look ahead, we are focused on deepening insurance penetration by simplifying access, improving customer experience, and reinforcing trust. Our ambition is to ensure that more Nigerians understand the value of insurance and benefit from it when it matters most.”

This milestone reflects emPLE’s continued growth and its commitment to delivering on its core promise, transforming insurance from a transactional necessity into a dependable support system that empowers people and businesses to face the future with confidence.

emPLE is a Nigerian insurance brand operating through emPLE General Insurance Limited and emPLE Life Assurance Limited, focused on delivering accessible protection solutions grounded in governance discipline, operational excellence, and sustainability principles.