Ekpoma kidnap: Misplaced narratives, and the need for fair public discourse over security in Edo

BY DR. PATRICK AKHERE EBOJELE PHD

The recent tragic killing of Citizen Justin Otene in Ekpoma has understandably stirred grief.

He was a businessman, a community member, and by all accounts, a hardworking Nigerian whose life was cut short in a violent incident that has no place in any civilised society like ours is trying to become.

The sympathy of the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, remains firmly with his family, friends, and the entire community.

For the record, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Governor Monday Okpebholo’s response was swift. Security agencies were promptly mobilised to Ekpoma and adjoining communities, with clear directives to intensify surveillance, track down the perpetrators, and prevent any escalation of tension.

Tactical deployments were reinforced, intelligence gathering was activated, and inter-agency coordination was strengthened to ensure that the incident was not only addressed but also contained.

This response reflects the Governor’s philosophy which is rooted in action. It also reflects his recognition that security challenges demand immediacy, coordination, and sustained operational attention.

As the Governor has repeatedly said, Edo is safe, but that does not the absence of occasional incidents. Nevertheless under his leadership, the government continues to prioritise the protection of lives and property across all parts of the state, even within the constraints of Nigeria’s broader security architecture, which remains centrally structured and often stretched across multiple fronts.

Unfortunately, in the wake of this tragedy, public commentary on some national media platforms has introduced very false narratives that risk oversimplifying a complex security situation.

Of a truth, constructive criticism remains a vital part of democratic accountability, but it must be grounded in context, accuracy, and a fair appreciation of realities.

Take for example the position advanced by the likes of Oseni Rufai in his commentary on the Arise Television Morning Show. While the intent is analysis, unfortunately, it gravitated as expected toward a generalised interpretation that did not adequately reflect the multi-layered nature of security governance in Edo State.

By drawing sweeping conclusions from a single tragic incident, Rufai’s porous commentary risked reducing a complex operational challenge to a simplified political indictment.

Such cheap frames, perhaps intended to provoke debate, does not often fully account for the inherited security conditions, the limitations of subnational policing, and the ongoing reforms currently being implemented by the state government.

Mr Rufai ought to know that security management in any state cannot be divorced from the realities of federal policing structures, intelligence-sharing constraints, and long-standing infrastructural gaps.

To ignore these factors is to present an incomplete picture.

Responsible analysis ought to be able to distinguish between isolated criminal incidents and the broader trajectory of governance responses that are actively evolving.

Interestingly and in contrast, the intervention by Dr. Reuben Abati offered a more balanced and contextually informed perspective. Drawing from his extensive experience in journalism and governance analysis, Dr. Abati approached the same issue with the caution it deserves, clarity, and an evident appreciation of institutional complexity.

He acknowledged the seriousness of the Ekpoma incident, no doubt, but without resorting to sweeping generalisations, like his colleague. Abati situation of his analysis within the broader framework of Nigeria’s security governance challenges is commendable.

His commentary recognised the limitations under which state governments operate while still affirming the necessity of accountability. This dual recognition — of constraint and responsibility — reflects the kind of measured public discourse that strengthens democratic engagement rather than distorting it.

In doing so, Dr. Abati upheld the standard expected of better informed and experienced media practitioners whose influence extends beyond commentary into public perception shaping.

Governor Okpebholo considers such balanced perspectives essential, particularly in moments of public sensitivity. He knows that media platforms wield significant influence. He expects that with that influence comes the responsibility to ensure that analysis does not inadvertently inflame tensions or misrepresent ongoing institutional efforts.

The Okpebholo administration has not been passive in the face of insecurity. Under his SHINE agenda, security is the first project. Hence the government has pursued a structured security agenda that so far has include strengthened legal frameworks against kidnapping and cult-related activities, enhanced collaboration with federal security agencies, and improved deployment of local security architecture to vulnerable communities.

These interventions are ongoing operational measures designed to progressively reduce criminal activity and improve response efficiency. While results in security governance are rarely immediate, the direction of policy remains focused, deliberate, and continuously reinforced.

Ekpoma, located in the governor’s senatorial district, remains a strategic priority due to its demographic and institutional significance. As the home of Ambrose Alli University, it represents a critical hub of education, commerce, and youth activity. The government recognises that safeguarding such a location requires sustained investment, not episodic intervention.

The deployment of security personnel following the recent incident is therefore part of a broader strategy aimed at stabilising the area and restoring public confidence.

It is within this context that public commentary must be situated. Governance, especially in security matters, cannot be accurately assessed through isolated incidents devoid of structural understanding. Nor should tragedy be used as a vehicle for conclusions that disregard ongoing efforts, however imperfect they may be.

The responsibility of leadership is to act decisively in moments of crisis while maintaining long-term strategies that address root causes. Governor Okpebholo’s administration has continued to demonstrate both commitments — immediate response when incidents occur, and sustained policy engagement aimed at preventing recurrence.

As Edo State mourns the loss of Mr. Justin Otene, it is equally important that public discourse remains anchored in fairness.

Constructive criticism is welcome and necessary, but it must be separated from interpretations that obscure ongoing efforts or misrepresent the realities of governance under challenging conditions.

Ultimately, the goal is shared by all stakeholders: a safer Edo State where communities like Ekpoma can thrive without fear. Achieving this requires cooperation between government, security agencies, communities, and the media — each playing its role with responsibility and balance.

The Okpebholo administration remains fully committed to this objective, and it will continue to act with urgency, clarity, and determination in addressing security concerns wherever they arise.

Dr Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2