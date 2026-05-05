Doctor drags Nwobodo to court, seeks N10bn damages over alleged false arrest, malicious prosecution

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COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

​A high-stakes legal battle has erupted in the Enugu State High Court as Dr. Basil Kenechukwu Ogbuanu, a prominent medical practitioner and investor, filed a staggering ₦10 billion lawsuit against Barrister (Mrs.) Patricia Mgbeyere Nwobodo.

The suit follows the collapse of a criminal charge earlier brought against the doctor, which he claims was a product of malice and falsehood.

​The legal firestorm traced back to January 16, 2026, when Barrister Nwobodo allegedly filed a report with the Nigerian Police. She accused Dr. Ogbuanu of conspiracy and other undisclosed offences purportedly committed at the Independence Layout area of Enugu.

​Following this report, police operatives stormed the Independence Layout site, removing and detaining several of Dr. Ogbuanu’s workers. The situation escalated on January 17, when the doctor himself was intercepted and arrested by security agents at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport upon his arrival in Enugu.

​By January 20, 2026, Dr. Ogbuanu and three of his artisans were formally arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Charge No. MES/22C/2026.

The Plaintiff alleged that this move was a calculated attempt to humiliate him and disrupt his professional and business activities.

​However, the criminal case began to falter almost immediately.

During subsequent proceedings on March 3, 2026, the prosecution failed to produce witnesses, leading to further adjournments and mounting frustration for the defense.

​The turning point occurred on April 15, 2026 when the matter was called for hearing, the complainant was notably absent. Taking a dim view of the prosecution’s conduct, Chief Magistrate D.K. Ekoh struck out the charges against Dr. Ogbuanu and his workers.

​In a stinging rebuke, the Magistrate declined further jurisdiction and ordered Barrister Nwobodo to pay ₦1,000,000 in costs to the plaintiff. Crucially, the court issued a protective order directing that the plaintiff must not be re-arrested on the same set of allegations.

​Refusing to let the matter rest with the Magistrate’s ruling, Dr. Ogbuanu initiated a civil action at the High Court of Enugu State on May 4, 2026. The suit, designated as Suit No. E/434 /2026, seeks comprehensive redress for what he describes as “malicious and abandoned” prosecution.

​The plaintiff’s statement of claim, supported by a verifying affidavit, paints a picture of significant emotional and reputational damage. He is seeking a formal judicial declaration that the defendant was responsible for his unlawful humiliation, arrest, and detention.

​At the heart of the new suit is a demand for ₦10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) in exemplary damages. This massive sum is intended to compensate for the “molestation” and public embarrassment Dr. Ogbuanu suffered during the airport arrest and subsequent detention.

​Furthermore, the doctor is seeking a perpetual injunction. If granted, this order would permanently restrain Barrister Nwobodo and her agents from making any further “false allegations” against him to the police or any other law enforcement agencies.

​Court documents reveal that the friction stems from a complex real estate transaction involving Plots R/18 through R/21 in Independence Layout. Dr. Ogbuanu claims he invested heavily in these properties between 2019 and 2023, citing specific Power of Attorney dates and registration numbers.

​The Plaintiff alleges that the Defendant held herself out as an allottee and director in Linkana Hotels but failed to deliver the promised title documents after payments were made. He contends that the criminal report was a diversionary tactic used to avoid these contractual obligations.

​Interestingly, the evidence list filed by the Plaintiff includes medical reports from Trinity Multi-Specialty Hospital. These documents describe “acute stress reactions” observed in the Defendant and 85-year-old Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo around the time of the initial incident.

​Dr. Ogbuanu intends to use these documents, alongside the previous Magistrate Court proceedings and the Defendant’s own prior statements on oath, to prove that the criminal charges were a fabrication designed to exert undue pressure on him.

The suit is accompanied by a certificate of pre-action counseling and an affidavit of non-multiplicity of suits, both sworn on May 4. These documents confirm that the Plaintiff has satisfied the procedural requirements necessary to bring the matter before the High Court.

​Dr. Ogbuanu has listed himself as the sole witness for the upcoming trial. As the Enugu Judicial Division prepares to assign the case to a judge, legal analysts suggest the outcome could set a significant precedent regarding the consequences of filing false reports with the police.

​The case has already generated significant buzz within the Enugu legal community, given the high profile of the parties involved. The ₦10 billion claim is among the highest ever recorded in the state for a suit of this nature.

​As of press time, the defense has yet to file a formal response to the High Court suit. The legal community now waits to see if the matter will proceed to a full trial or if a settlement can be reached outside the courtroom.

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