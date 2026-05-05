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Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) opening service of 2nd session of 36th Synod held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo075

L-r … Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) The Most Rev. Dr. Michael  Fape; Chancellor Diocese of Lagos, Hon Justice Dayo Oyebanji; wife of Emeritus Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Lagos, Mama Oluroti Ademowo, her husband, Most Revd. Dr. Ephraim Ademowo (Rtd), Deputy Governor of Lagos State and APC 2027 Governorship Aspirant,Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion.Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi; his wife, Mrs Modupe Okupevi; Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and others during the Opening Service of the 36th Synod of the diocese of Lagos held at Our Saviour Church TBS on Monday  4/5/2026 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Chancellor Diocese of Lagos, Hon Justice Dayo Oyebanji; Dr. Ephraim Ademowo (Rtd); Deputy Governor of Lagos State and APC 2027 Governorship Aspirant, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-OluDiocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion.Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi; his wife, Mrs Modupe Okupevi; Emeritus Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Diocese of Lagos. Most Revd. Dr. Ephraim Ademowo (Rtd).

L-r … Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, receiving a plaque from Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion.Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi.

L-r… Deputy Governor of Lagos State and APC 2027 Governorship Aspirant, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, received a Plaque from Lagos State Governor Babajide  Sanwo-Olu, Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Anglican Communion.Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi.

L-r …Yemisi Adeogun; Dame Princess Karenate- Egbuson; Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-OluDiocesan Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion.Rt Revd Ifedola Okupevi, Chancellor Diocese of Lagos, Hon Justice Dayo Oyebanji, during the Opening Service of the 36th Synod of the Diocese of Lagos held at Our Saviour Church TBS on Monday  4/5/2026 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

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