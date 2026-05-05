Court warns INEC, disqualifies Nyame from contesting 2027 elections

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo has barred Rev. Jolly Nyame, former Governor of Taraba State, from contesting in the 2027 general elections in the state.

The case was filed on Monday following a motion for interpretation by Barr. Badmus, a legal practitioner based in Abuja.

The motion sought judicial clarity on the legal implications of Nyame’s 2018 conviction and his subsequent presidential pardon granted in April 2022.

Rev. Nyame was governor of Taraba State from 1999 to 2007.

ln May 2018, Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment without option of fine.

He was found guilty on 27 counts of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds. The judge described his actions as showing “reckless mismanagement” of state funds.

Nyame was granted a presidential pardon by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 14, 2022, alongside 158 others. Since his release, there has been speculation about his political future ahead of the 2027 polls.

Barr. Badmus approached the Federal High Court in Jalingo seeking an interpretation of whether the presidential pardon fully restored Nyame’s right to contest elective office under Section 66(1)(d) and Section 182 of the 1999 Constitution. Those sections disqualify persons convicted of offences involving dishonesty from contesting elections for 10 years after conviction or release.

In her judgment, Justice Mohammed held that while a presidential pardon under section 175 removes the punishment, it does not erase the conviction itself unless expressly stated.

“The prerogative of mercy exercised in 2022 pardoned the sentence, not the conviction. The constitutional disqualification under Section 182(1)(e) remains operative,” Justice Mohammed ruled.

“Accordingly, the 1st Respondent, Rev. Jolly T. Nyame remains ineligible to contest any elective office in Nigeria until 10 years after his conviction, being May 30, 2028.”

The court, therefore, issued an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties, and Nyame from taking any steps toward his nomination or participation in the 2027 elections in Taraba State.

Counsel reacted to Rev. Nyame said they would study the judgment and likely appeal. “We believe the pardon restores all rights. The court’s interpretation is novel, and we will test it at the Court of Appeal,” a member of his legal team told reporters outside the court.

Barr. Badmus welcomed the decision, saying it “settles the law and protects the integrity of the electoral process.”

INEC’s Taraba State office stated it would comply with the court order pending any further judicial directives.

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