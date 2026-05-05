Court orders interim forfeiture of lexus vehicles linked to suspected internet fraud

BLESSING OMALE, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the interim forfeiture of two luxury vehicles allegedly traced to proceeds of internet fraud, in a ruling that underscores ongoing efforts to clamp down on cybercrime.

Justice Alexander Owoeye granted the order on Monday following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The assets, two grey Lexus ES 350 cars with registration numbers SMK-774JN and EKY-753JZ, were recovered from suspected fraudsters, Christopher Chikudozie Ubammadu and James Femi Joshua.

Counsel to the EFCC, H.U. Kofarnaisa, told the court that the application was supported by an affidavit from an investigating officer, which detailed how intelligence reports led operatives to a network of suspected internet fraudsters operating in the Apapa area of Lagos.

According to the Commission, a sting operation carried out on January 29, 2026, resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of the vehicles from their residences.

The EFCC further informed the court that no individual had come forward to claim ownership of the vehicles since they were impounded.

However, investigations later linked the cars to Ubammadu and Joshua, with authorities alleging that they were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Owoeye held that the assets were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and granted an interim forfeiture order.

The court also directed the Commission to publish the order in a national newspaper, giving any interested party 14 days to appear and show cause why the vehicles should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

In a separate development, the EFCC arraigned Udemba John Chibuzor before the Federal High Court in Enugu over an alleged N85.5 million land scam involving the sale of a disputed property.

Chibuzor was docked before Justice F. O. Giwa-Ogunbanjo on a two-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant falsely presented himself as the owner of a property known as “Nitel Staff Quarters” located on Zik Avenue in the Uwani area of Enugu, and sold it to a firm, Decent Purch Services & Repairs, despite having previously sold the same property to another buyer.

According to the charge, the defendant obtained N30 million from the firm in December 2024 and an additional N55.5 million in January 2025, bringing the total alleged fraud to N85.5 million.

The offences are said to contravene provisions of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Chibuzor pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his plea, prosecuting counsel Faruk Abdullah urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendant, while the court subsequently adjourned proceedings to June 3, 2026, for trial.

Justice Giwa-Ogunbanjo ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional facility pending the commencement of trial.

EFCC investigators said the suspect was arrested after the victim reported that he became unreachable after receiving payment.

EFCC further findings indicated that the defendant allegedly used the same property to defraud multiple unsuspecting buyers.

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