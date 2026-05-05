ASCSN congratulates workers on May Day

….Restates commitment to members’ welfare

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

THE Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), has joined Nigerian workers and their counterparts all over the world, to celebrate the 2026 May Day.

It assured its teeming members throughout the country that the Association under the able leadership of its National President, Comrade Shehu Mohammed and the Secretary-General,Comrade Joshua Apebo,remained focused and determined, to pursue the welfare of members in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at the Federal and 36 States Public Services.

A statement signed by the leadership of the Association, read inter-alia:

“We have since assuming office on 12th August 2024,at the 5th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Association held at Airport Hotel, Ikeja,Lagos,convinced the Federal Government to “Restore payment of gratuity to public service employees with effect from January 2026. Payment of gratuity was stopped since 2004, when the Pension Reform Act was introduced even though that law did not expressly abolish gratuity.

“Agree to pay arrears of Wage Awards to Public Service Employees in the Federal MDAs in April and May

“Pay newly recruited teachers in the 110 Unity Schools, throughout the county;

“To start settling outstanding promotion and salary arrears in the Unity Schools that will spread to other MDAs in due course;

“Unveil N10 billion housing loan scheme designed to increase access to affordable home ownership to Federal Public Service Employees “.

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