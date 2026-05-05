APC chieftain alleges Ben Ayade sabotaged Tinubu during 2022 presidential primaries

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Cross-River State, Chief Ekpenyong Nsa has alleged that former governor of Cross River State, Sen. Ben Ayade worked towards and successfully sabotaged the winning of the presidential election of President Bola Tinubu in Cross River State, leading to the low turn out of votes of the candidate of the party in the election.

He made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, where he posited that the sabotage of the former governor led to the high turn over of votes for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDO during the polls in the state.

According to him, Ayade Knowing he had no chance to win the 2022 APC presidential primary, allegedly decided to extort money from other aspirants, falsely promising to step down for them.

He further alleged that he shortchanged Cross River delegates, keeping most of the funds for himself while giving them a paltry sum.

He arrogantly told delegates to ignore “deep pocket” candidates and vote for him instead, based on his intellect, a clear attempt to undermine President Tinubu then as an aspirant.

He noted that funds provided by the party/presidential campaign for the State were never used for their intended purpose; instead, Ayade donated part of those funds to an opposition candidate.

He argued that it was this action by Ayade that directly caused Tinubu to lose Cross River State.

“That despite the President’s national victory, Ayade’s betrayal, withholding resources, diverting money to rivals, and running a self-interested delegate strategy ensured that Cross River did not deliver for Tinubu.

“The President lost a state he should have been competitive in, purely because of Ayade’s greed and ego.”

Ayade he said lost the 2023 Senate election to Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe even while he was sitting governor, an almost unheard-of defeat that proves his utter rejection by Cross River North voters.

However, instead of accepting responsibility, he blames Governor Otu and Senator Godswill Akpabio for his own failure.

“That is classic deflection. Ayade acted alone and should not drag governor Otu or the Senate President into his conspiracy job, he stated.”

The statement reads: “It’s not about Governor Otu or Akpabio’s influence. Ayade’s untrustworthiness stands on its own.

“He defrauded fellow aspirants. He stole from the President’s campaign. He actively worked against the President’s interest in his own state. He lost his own election and now scapegoats others.”

The chieftain said that for this reason any President, looking at these facts, would conclude that Ayade is a liability, not an ally. ” The blackmail attempts won’t change the record. Ayade has already been rejected by his people and rightly, by anyone who values loyalty and integrity in politics.”

He called on Sen. Ayade to stop the blackmail against Governor Otu, adding that the latter is in charge of Cross River State.

He added that Out had achieved what the former governor couldn’t achieve in eight years, in less than three years .

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2