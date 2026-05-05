Alleged coup: Two defendants admit knowledge of plot to topple FG in video evidence

Two of the suspected coup plotters, on Monday admitted that they had knowledge of the plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu government in video recordings played at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Navy Capt. Erasmus Ochegobia Victor (rtd.) and Insp Ahmed Ibrahim (2nd and 3rd defendants), whose video recording sessions during investigation were played in the open court before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, made this known in the ongoing trial.

The video recordings were contained in a hard disc tendered by the prosecution lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, which the court admitted in evidence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lawyers to the defendants raised objection about the admissibility of the videos on the grounds that their clients did not make the statements voluntarily.

The defence lawyers also objected to having the recordings played in open court when they were yet to be admitted in evidence.

Justice Abdulmalik, however, overruled them and ordered that the recordings be played, noting that it was the standard practice.

The judge, who noted the objection raised by the defence team, held that a trial-within-trial could be conducted to ascertain the propriety of the defence.

Meanwhile, the first interview session played was that of retired Maj-Gen. Mohammed Gana, who said he retired from the Nigerian Army in 2010 as a Chief of Defence Logistics and had since lived a quiet life.

Gana, who said he had never committed any act of indiscipline or crime, told investigators, in the video, that he knew the alleged mastermind of the plot, Col. M. A. Ma’aji.

Gana said he learnt that Ma’aji had issues with his promotion, but did not know he was planning a coup, adding that if he was aware, he would have reported.

He said his name first came up in connection with the alleged plot in relation to a N2 million transfer, which investigators linked to him.

He also admitted sharing via WhatsApp, a copy of the coup speech read by Joshua Dongayaro during an earlier coup in the country.

He also admitted sharing, through the same means, some messages containing anti-government rhetorics, but explained that he only forwarded the materials as received and did not edit or originate it.

When investigators told him that the coup speech recovered from Col. Maji was tailored in line with the coup related speech he forwarded, Gana said he did not know.

He, however, denied allegations of conducting reconnaissance at the Presidential Villa, participating in efforts to raise funds, including claims of sourcing billions from a former governor.

Retired Capt. Erasmus Victor, who is the 2nd defendant, admitted knowing Ma’aji and being aware of the plot to overthrow the government, but failed to report to any security agency because of his relationship with Ma’aji.

He said Ma’aji had complained about his stalled promotion and “out of anger, he said he wants to overthrow the system.”

Victor said he advised him against such act and suggested that the officer should consider retirement instead.

He admitted in the video that he was approached to render financial support, assist in raising funds for the plot or help them to acquire an apartment with an assurance of being offered an appointment when the coup succeeds.

The retired Navy Captain said he declined involvement in the plot, confirmed that he continued communication using a secure messaging platform and acknowledged that coded language was used in discussions.

He insisted he was not part of any operational arrangement and that he never rendered any assistance as requested by Ma’aji.

Victor said his relationship with Ma’aji beclouded his thoughts, adding that if there was no relationship between them, he would have reported to any security agency like the Navy, which is his constituency.

He said he regretted his action for not reporting about the coup plot.

Victor, who looked remorseful in the video, expressed regret that he failed to report the plot to the appropriate authorities when he ought to and appealed for clemency.

“I feel so bad that I find myself in this situation,” likening his situation to being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to him, I am pleading for clemency.

He noted that the Almighty God himself said he regretted creating man, but still continues to seek mercy for man.

He said if the government could grant amnesty to terrorists and bandits who had taken the lives of innocent souls, called them repentant and reintegrate them into the society, he also should be forgiven because he had served the country meritoriously in the Navy.

Police Insp Ibrahim, who was attached to the State House, told investigators he was initially approached to help facilitate Col. Ma’aji’s promotion through contacts within government circles.

Ibrahim said discussions between him and Ma’aji later shifted from promotion matters to alleged plans to overthrow the government.

He admitted receiving between N1.4 million and N1.5 million and participating in reconnaissance operations around the Presidential Villa, including Aguda House.

He said he took photographs of some parts of the Presidential Villa, including the president’s residence and its surroundings, and discussed possible access routes.

The inspector further confirmed that coded terms such as “fertiliser” and “farming” were used during conversations to refer to funding and the alleged operation.

He maintained, however, that his involvement stemmed from misplaced judgment influenced by his relationship with the principal suspect.

Ibrahim said he merely played along with the alleged plotters because he knew it would be impossible for them to access the state house.

NAN reports that at the beginning of every interview session, the investigators explained to the defendants the rationale behind the audio visual recording of the session, which they said was in line with the provision of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

The investigators added that the recording was being done to ensure that the statement made by each of the defendants was voluntarily obtained and that it was not under duress, torture or promise of any favour.

The investigator equally told them that they had the right the right to remain silent if they chose not to say anything.

Justice Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until May 5 at 11 am for the continuation of trial.

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