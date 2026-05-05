ADC stakeholders in Borno endorse Idris Durkwa as Southern Senatorial candidate

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), stakeholders and teaming supporters across the nine local government areas in Southern Borno have unanimously endorsed the former All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Aspirant in the year 2019, Alhaji Idris Gatumbwa Mamman Durkwa as the Southern Borno Senatorial candidate come 2027.

The endorsement took place at the weekend during ADC Stakeholders Roundtable, a Post- Congress Review and Forward Looking Strategy Meeting in honour of the newly elected executives under the leadership of Hon. Ezekiel Ishaya Bwala as Southern Borno Zonal Chairman.

The gathering was with the theme, ‘Repositioning ADC for Unity, Growth, and Electoral Sucess in Southern Borno Senatorial District’ was held at Biu Summit Hotel.

Speaking at the occasion, the Zonal Chairman of the party, Hon. Bwala commended the Stakeholders for the large turnout in honoring the invitation, including the State Chairman, Hon. Kolo Bukar and the State Secretary, Barr. Mallum Ngulde, other Chieftains such as Dr. Nicholas Msheliza, who was the Special Guest of Honour, Alhaji Idrisa Durkwa, the anointed Candidate for gracing the occasion.

The chairman also applauded members of Organizing Committee led by Hon. Tanimu A. Tahir ( SA on Youth and Strategy to former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar) for the good job in mobilizing the huge gathering, which led to fruitful deliberations and unanimous endorsement of Durkwa to challenge the incumbent, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South).

Hon Bwala said, ” Stakeholders of our great party from the nine local government areas in the zone (Biu, Hawul, Askira-Uba, Shani, Damboa, Chibok, Bayo and Kwaya Kusar) are all here and we are very grateful for the endorsement of Durkwa as our 2027 Senatorial Candidate.”

He said the decision followed extensive consultations with traditional rulers, political actors, youth groups, and community representatives across Southern Borno.

Bwala therefore, called on the stakeholders and ADC teaming supporters to unite, and work assiduously to ensure victory of the party at all levels.

Also, the Borno State Chairman of the party, Hon. Bukar said, he was pleased with the unity and commitment of the Borno South ADC and pledged to continue to guide and support them in all ramifications.

He said, with Durkwa as Senatorial Candidate of the party, victory is assured come 2027 Insha Allah (by God Grace), considering his pedigree, as a grassroots politician and a philantrophist which have impacted positively on the lives of many people not only in the zone or Borno, but the country as a whole.

Also in his address, the Leader of the party in the zone, Dr. Nicholas Msheliza who was the Special Guest of Honour said, the stakeholders unanimously selected Durkwa based on his proven leadership qualities, administrative performance as former Federal Permanent Secretary, and consistent engagement with constituents.

“We in the southern zone believe in Durkwa and his leadership. He has the capacity to advocate for improved education, economic development, and youth/women empowerment. He explained.

Responding to the clarion call in an interview with Journalists, the Senatorial Candidate, Durkwa thanked each and everyone for finding him worthy to contest as Senator on the platform of the ADC.

He urged his teaming supporters and stakeholders to work day and night in campaigning for all candidates of the party to ensure victory and change come 2027.

Durkwa pledged to operate an open-door policy, inclusivity and good representation if elected.

Highlight of the meeting also led to receiving many members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, All Progressives Congress, APC, including Hon. Haidar Zaifada, ( Senior Legislative Aide to the Senate President), Godswill Akpabio.

For a better society

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