May 5, 2026
Trending now

FG moves to upgrade Police academy, establish Southern campus

Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) opening service of 2nd…

2027: Lagos Assembly spokesman, Ogundipe denies withdrawing from Oshodi-Isolo constituency race

School competition: Lagos reopens channels for discovery of young creative talents

Peter Obi opens up major reasons for dumping ADC, drums support for…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 5, 2026

Court warns INEC, disqualifies Nyame from contesting 2027 elections

Pope to meet US Secretary of State Thursday

Cyberstalking trial: Court sets date for ruling on Sowore’s no-case submission

UK invites Nigerian innovators to apply for €827,000 digital, AI challenge

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

2027: Lagos Assembly spokesman, Ogundipe denies withdrawing from Oshodi-Isolo constituency race

by Peter Anayo098

The chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Chairman Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Hon Stephen Ogundipe, popularly called ‘Omoj’omolo’, has denied a rumour claiming he has withdrawn from the race to recontest the State Assembly election in 2027.

The lawmaker who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01 made the clarification in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen.

Ogundipe wrote: The attention of my office has been drawn to a wave of unfounded rumours and deliberate misinformation suggesting that I have withdrawn or been edged out of the race for the 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly election. Let me state this clearly and unequivocally: I am very much in the race, focused, prepared, and confident of securing the party ticket.

“I call on our teeming supporters, leaders, and well-wishers across Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01 to remain calm, resolute, and unwavering. This project is not built on speculation or intimidation; it is built on years of consistent service, proven leadership, and people-oriented programmes that have positively impacted our communities.

” Having paid my dues within the party, demonstrated loyalty to our shared ideals, and delivered on my mandate through impactful legislation and grassroots development initiatives, I stand on a solid foundation of credibility and performance. The records are clear, visible, and verifiable across all wards in the constituency.

” Let it be known that no amount of pressure, political maneuvering, or distraction can compel me to kowtow or abandon the mandate entrusted to me by the good people of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency-01. I remain steadfast, committed, and undeterred.

“Our planned consultations with party stakeholders, leaders, and constituents are ongoing and gaining momentum daily. The overwhelming support and encouragement we continue to receive reaffirms our belief that victory is certain.

“I urge all supporters to stay focused, law-abiding, and continue to engage positively as we move forward together. No force can stop a people-driven movement whose time has come.

“By the special grace of Almighty God, who remains our shield and defender, we shall emerge victorious.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Shetima, 22 Govs, Senators, Reps Storm Uyo For Gov. Umo Eno’s Reception Into APC.

Editor

Withheld LG allocations: Supreme Court reserves judgement in Osun govt’s case

Peter Anayo

Bayelsa governor’s projects arouse emotions, bring hope, to riverine southern Ijaws

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetmeritbetpokerklaspusulabetCasibom GirişJojobetpokerklaspokerklasmeritbetholiganbet girişholiganbetMeritking giriş