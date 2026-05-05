2027: Enugu ADC gubernatorial aspirant, Prof Nnaji joins Obi in NDC

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A frontline governorship aspirant for the Enugu State 2027 general elections, Professor Jehu Onyekwere Nnaji has dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Nnaji who spoke to journalists through phone from Germany on Monday, said his action was sequel to the plethora of litigations and disharmony in the ADC which had made it almost impossible for any political progress to take place.

“I therefore wish to use this medium to thank my supporters for having faith in me and I wish our entry into the new party in furtherance of Mr. Peter Obi vision of a possible New Nigeria, a huge success,” he said.

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Nnaji is a Professor of International Law and Global Politics. He contested in the 2023 governorship seat in his home state, Enugu on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but apparently out of affections and way of expressing his love for humanity devoid of rumpus, stepped down for the current governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah.

Recall that Nnaji who also ran for Enugu East Senatorial position in 2019, has many international professional/academic publications to his credit. These include: International Law and Global Politics, Non EU States Invasion of Europe: The invasion of cheap labour from Eastern and Central Europe as a consequence of EU enlargement is, of course, one of the great worries of EU member States. Actual numbers are minuscule compared to the fears they have engendered, as is so often the case. Much has been written-among others, about the issues of EU enlargement and A Variegated Insight on Stalinism and De-Stalinization of the Eastern Bloc and Western Europe: A Case Study of the Post World War II Era.

The erudite Professor, University of Kansas Law School USA is a Merit Award Winner at the University of Naples, Italy, Judge at the International Criminal Court MCC, The Hague Netherlands, Vice Chancellor Candidate -ESUT 2015, Vice Chancellor Candidate for Nnamdi Azikiwe University 2024.

It will be recalled that a member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Harrison Ogara had also dumped ADC for NDC over what he cited as litigation and disharmony in the party.

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