2027: Committee of Friends obtains APC senatorial form for Oyetola’s son

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Friends and allies of Femi Oyetola, son of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola, have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial nomination form for him to contest the Osun Central Senatorial District seat.

A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oyetola on Student Affairs and Social Mobilisation, Kehinde Ayantunji, on Sunday in Osogbo presented nomination and expression of interest forms to stakeholders of the Osun APC Youth Wing on behalf of the Committee of Friends.

He noted that the group, convinced of Femi Oyetola’s leadership abilities, donated ₦20 million to obtain the APC senatorial ticket in a bid to encourage him to contest for the Osun Central Senatorial seat.

Ayantunji added that the committee and its supporters resolved to champion the initiative, citing Oyetola’s decade-long record in youth empowerment and political inclusion, which they believe can be extended to the Senate for improved representation of Osun Central.

The State Youth Leader of the APC, Goke Akinwomimo, during the presentation, commended the friends of Femi Oyetola for the bold step, describing it as an effort that will strengthen youth inclusion in the APC, which has been his primary agenda as Youth Leader.

He encouraged more youths within the APC to show interest in elective positions and urged the party leadership to consider greater youth representation in the coming elections in order to sustain progressive leadership in power.

Meanwhile, 120 APC local government and ward youth leaders across the 10 local governments in Osun Central Senatorial District have endorsed the forms for onward submission to the national secretariat.

Dignitaries at the presentation and endorsement of the forms include APC Deputy State Youth Leader, Hon. Ibraheem Wasiu Ayinde; Osun Central APC Senatorial Youth Leader, Hon. Wasiu Iyanda; Chairman of Ede South Local Government, Hon. Kola Salami; Mr. Ayotola Oladejo, also an aspirant for the State House of Assembly; Babajide Ologunde; Akolawole Kazeem; Benco Oyeladun; Mr. Wasiu Iyanda; as well as other local government and ward youth leaders in the Osun Central Senatorial District.

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