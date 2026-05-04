Report blames Ramaphosa of complicity in xenophobic attacks

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A strongly worded petition by Denge, Josef Onoh, acting on behalf of affected Nigerian nationals and other African migrants, addressed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, has sparked renewed debate over xenophobic violence in South Africa, following fresh allegations of killings and systemic inaction by authorities.

Onoh in the petition he released on Sunday, accused the South African government of failing to prevent repeated attacks targeting foreigners, particularly Nigerians, Ghanaians, and Zimbabweans.

The document cites two recent deaths in April 2026 involving Nigerian nationals — Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew — allegedly linked to anti-foreigner violence.

According to the petition, Emmanuel died after reportedly being assaulted by members of the South African National Defence Force, while Andrew’s body was later discovered in a mortuary after being detained by metro police in Pretoria.

These incidents reportedly occurred amid protests in parts of the country where foreign-owned businesses were looted and vandalized.

South Africa has faced recurring waves of xenophobic attacks over the years, most notably during the 2008 South African xenophobic attacks, which left more than 60 people dead and displaced thousands. Monitoring groups such as Xenowatch have documented hundreds of deaths linked to xenophobic violence since the end of apartheid.

Subsequent flare-ups in 2015 and 2019 further raised concerns about the safety of migrants across the country.

The petition alleges that President Ramaphosa’s administration has “systematically failed” to prevent violence, protect victims, or ensure accountability. It argues that repeated condemnations have not translated into meaningful enforcement or deterrence.

Onoh further claim that the pattern of inaction may amount to violations under international law, referencing provisions of the International Criminal Court and the Rome Statute relating to crimes against humanity.

Onoh warned of possible international legal action, including a potential referral to the International Criminal Court, should the South African government fail to take decisive steps. He also called for increased protection of foreign nationals, independent investigations into recent killings, and compensation for victims.

Copies of the petition were reportedly sent to several international leaders, including Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, Ghana’s John Dramani Mahama, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, U.S. President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The issue of xenophobia continues to strain relations between South Africa and other African nations, particularly Nigeria. Analysts warn that failure to address the underlying causes — including unemployment, inequality, and weak law enforcement — could deepen regional tensions.

As of now, the South African presidency has not publicly responded to the issue.

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