Rep Akinlayo cautions Nigerian students against use of Artificial Intelligence AI, other digital learning tools in education

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Rep. Kolawole Akinlayo, representing Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido Osi Federal Constituency of Ekiti State in the House of Representatives, has cautioned Nigerian students against over-dependence on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other modern digital learning tools, calling for ethical use for academic excellence.

Akinlayo (Ekiti, APC) gave the charge while receiving the 2026 National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Excellence in Leadership, Service and Community Impact Award in Abuja.

Akinlayo who represents Ekiti North Il, Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, said that over dependence on AI and other tools was threatening academic excellence among the students.

The lawmaker tasked teachers and parents to ensure proper moral training of Nigeria’s teaming students for ethical conducts at all times.

“AI should be used in a positive way and not in a negative way; do allow computer to think for you, you should be able to think for yourself.

“In the past, you have to attend lectures, get your notebooks, take notes, keep them and read yet people excelled, turned out to be brilliant students but these days people go on the internet to search for answers when they have assignments and tests.

“With modern tools now, people should turn out more outstanding but that is not the case, because people are using computers the wrong way; it is designed to achieve greater result with less work but people are using it the wrong way.

“They are student in school who use their computers for fraud; that reflects lack of proper home training; many parents allow computer to train their children.

“We must revive effective parental training, ensure reward and consequences for actions and then we will get better results,” he said.

Akinloye said that he was honoured to receive such an award at a time when various efforts are ongoing to make Nigeria great again.

The rep said that he is the first member of the house from Ekiti to give a bursary to students from his constituency and an additional N100, 000 to with 3.5 CGPA and above to encourage academic excellence.

He thanked the association for the honour and pledged his continued support for the welfare of Nigerian students and NANS as a whole.

Earlier, the President of NANS, Mr Olusola Oladoja, said that selection of awardees stemmed from an independent research was carried out by the association.

According to him, it was discovered that the rep was outstanding when it came to youth student related programmes especially in his constituency.

He said that Nigerian students had benefited immensely from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) which the lawmaker was part of the crafters.

According to him, Nigerian students have not had it this good since 1999 as millions of students are beneficiaries of the initiative.

“In recognition of your exemplary leadership, selfless service to the nation, and remarkable contributions to community development and social impact.

“Your dedication to advancing the common good, empowering people, and driving meaningful change continues to inspire hope and foster sustainable development across Nigeria,” he said.

Oladoja said that the award was to spur the rep to do more for the people of his constituency, student communities and the nation as a whole.

He said that with more of Akinlayo at the helms of affairs, Nigeria will get it right sooner than later.

For a better society

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