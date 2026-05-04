Pipeline kingpin vandal arrested in Bayelsa

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, personnel of forward operating base (FOB) FORMOSO, in conjunction with Nigerian Army troops deployed from 5 Battalion, Elele, Rivers state, recorded a major operational success with the arrest of Mr. Godwin, also known as “Idiot,” the alleged leader of a gang of pipeline vandals.

He is linked to multiple attacks on pipelines and oil infrastructure within Clough Creek and its environs.

The arrest was effected on 25 April 2026 during a well-coordinated, intelligence-driven operation at his residence in Egbama-Angalabiri, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa state,the operation was launched in response to a recent surge in incidents of vandalism and sabotage in the area.

Mr. Godwin was apprehended alongside one Mr. Happiness, a suspected accomplice.

Items recovered during the operation include a pump-action rifle and two walkie-talkies,subsequently, on 26 April 2026, the suspects and the recovered exhibits were handed over to the Nigeria security and civil defence corps (NSCDC), Bayelsa state command, for further investigation and prosecution.

This operation once again underscores the resolve of the base to rid its area of operations of criminal elements, thereby enhancing maritime security and ensuring a safe operating environment for oil companies and other maritime stakeholders.

Following the operation, the flag officer commanding central Naval Command, Rear Admiral S. D. Ibrahim, commended the commanding Officer of FOB FORMOSO, Captain S. K. Haruna, for the successful operation and urged the base to sustain its offensive posture toward achieving the nation’s strategic crude oil production targets.

During the course of the operation, one officer sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg,he has since received appropriate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

For a better society

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