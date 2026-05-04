Pentecost Truth School of deliverance announces fresh fire recharge conference 2026  

The Pentecost Truth School of Deliverance and Prophetic Ministries has announced its upcoming one-day impartation and recharge conference, *‘Fresh Fire Recharge Conference 2026,’* slated to commence on *Saturday, 23rd May 2026*, from *9:00AM to 3:00PM*.

With the Theme; *“Deliverance: Past, Present and Future”* from 2 Corinthians 1:10, the conference will hold at the School of Deliverance, 28 Ojo-Ola Street, Beside Globus Supermarket, Iyana-Ejigbo, Lagos*, and is specifically designed for old students, pastors, and deliverance ministers.

*Hosted by Pastor (Amb. Dr.) Sam O. Adekoya*, the conference brings together a lineup of seasoned ministers and teachers for a day of impartation, training, and spiritual renewal.

*Ministers Slated to Speak are

– *Pastor (Prof.) Tunde Agarah*

– *Pastor (Dr.) Femi Oke*

– *Pastor (Dr.) Daniel O. Joseph*

– *Prophet (Dr.) Adekunle Daniel*

– *Pastor (Amb. Dr.) Sam O. Adekoya* – Host

*Music Ministration* will be led by *Min. Isaac Joseph (ICE PRAISE)* and *The Voice of Truth Choir*.

*What Attendees should expect:*

According to organizers, the ‘Fresh Fire Recharge Conference’ is designed to equip ministers and workers in the deliverance ministry with fresh fire, biblical insight, and practical tools for effective ministry. Key features include:

– *Fresh Fire Impartation*

– *Deep Deliverance Sessions*

– *Expository Teachings*

– *Prophetic Ministration*

– *Conference Resource Materials* available at a token of *₦2,500*

– *Light Refreshment*

“This conference is a call to remembrance and rekindling,” said Pastor Sam Adekoya. “2 Corinthians 1:10 speaks of a God who delivered us from a deadly peril, and will deliver us again. Many ministers are weary. This is a divine setup for fresh oil, clarity, and strength for the next phase of ministry.”

*Admission and Registration:*

*Admission is FREE*, but *registration is compulsory* to assist with planning for seating and materials.

*Register Here:* https://forms.gle/QzQCmcFzKWYkkzJ9Ahttps://forms.gle/QzQCmcFzKWYkkzJ9A

*Target Audience:*

All old students of the School of Deliverance, pastors, and deliverance ministers are

The Pentecost Truth School of Deliverance and Prophetic Ministries is a non-denominational training and ministry center focused on deliverance, prophetic teaching, and equipping believers for spiritual victory.

For Enquiries:* +2348023180581; +234 916 591 5711 (WhatsApp Only)