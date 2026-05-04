Okaijesan condoles Edo deputy governor over mother’s passing

FROM LEFT: High Chief Chris Igene, PhD, the Enakhe of Irrua Kingdom and Lead Convener, Okaijesan Development Initiative (ODI); Deputy Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa; Strategic Member, ODI, Dr. Mrs. Evelyn Momodu and Chief Yusuf Asuelimen, the Tokula of Irrua Kingdom during the condolence visit.

The Ogirrua of Irrua Kingdom and Okaijesan of Esanland, His Royal Highness, Alhaji W.O. Momodu II has condoled with the Deputy Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, following the passing of his beloved mother, Madam Esther Idahosa.

During the condolence visit, High Chief Chris Igene, the Enakhe of Irrua Kingdom and Lead Convener of the Okaijesan Development Initiative (ODI), conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the revered monarch.

He expressed deep sympathy to the Deputy Governor and the entire Idahosa family during this difficult time, praying that God grants them the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He noted that the passing of a mother is a profound loss, not only to her immediate family but also to all whose lives she touched through her love, care, and enduring values.

Chief Igene prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul, stating:

“We join the people of Edo State and well-wishers across the country in mourning this painful loss. We pray that Almighty God grants Madam Esther Idahosa eternal rest and comforts the family she has left behind.”

The delegation also extended assurances of the prayers and support of the Irrua Kingdom traditional institution and the Okaijesan Development Initiative to His Excellency and his family at this moment of grief.

Responding, the Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, expressed deep appreciation for the visit and the show of solidarity by the Ogirrua of Irrua Kingdom, the traditional council, and members of the Okaijesan Development Initiative.

“I am deeply touched by this visit and the outpouring of love and support from His Royal Highness, the Irrua Traditional Council, and the entire Okaijesan Development Initiative. In moments like this, such gestures bring comfort and strength to the family. We are grateful and pray that God continues to bless and uphold you all,” he said.

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