NRC calls for community support amid repeated attacks on trains

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has condemned the increasing attacks on its train operations along the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor by suspected vandals and criminal elements.

The latest incident occurred around Kilometer 177 along the Abuja–Kaduna rail corridor, according to a statement signed by Chief Public Relations Officer, Callistus Unyimadu.

The statement explained that some unknown persons reportedly gathered along the rail track and began pelting stones at a moving train, leading to damage to the windscreen of the leading locomotive.

The statement partly read, “The Corporation notes with deep concern that within the last two weeks, similar attacks have also been witnessed in other locations, including Gidan Busa/Sarki Gora Village, Kakau District, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, among others, a development that is posing serious danger to railway operations, passengers, and operational personnel.”

It disclosed that similar incidents had so far been recorded in more than six locations along the corridor, thereby worsening the already challenging and stressful operational conditions under which the Corporation continues to provide essential transport services to Nigerians.

The NRC stated that these persistent attacks not only endanger lives and damage critical railway infrastructure, but also constitute acts of economic sabotage capable of disrupting national transportation and undermining the huge investments of the Federal Government in the railway sector.

Despite the unfortunate development, train operations have continued with necessary safety precautions and strict operational vigilance by railway personnel who have continued to demonstrate commitment and professionalism in ensuring that passengers reach their destinations safely.

The Management of the Corporation specially acknowledges the efforts and support of security operatives working tirelessly with the NRC to secure railway corridors and safeguard passengers and railway assets despite the persistent attacks.

The Corporation is currently working closely with security agencies, community leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen surveillance along the corridor, identify the perpetrators, and bring them to justice.

The NRC, therefore, called on residents and communities along railway corridors to support efforts aimed at protecting railway infrastructure by reporting suspicious activities and discouraging criminal attacks on trains and railway installations.

For a better society

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