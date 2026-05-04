NiMet predicts 3-day haze, thunderstorms across Nigeria, warns asthma patients

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast haziness and thunderstorms across parts of the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

The agency predicted moderate dust haze in the northern region on Sunday, with horizontal visibility expected to range between two kilometres and five kilometres.

NiMet made this known in its weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja.

It also warned that visibility could drop to 1,000 metres or less in parts of Katsina, Kano, and Jigawa states during the forecast period.

According to NiMet, the North-Central region is expected to experience moderate dust haze throughout the forecast period on Sunday.

The agency said the same weather conditions would continue in the northern and North-Central regions on Monday.

It added that a slight dust haze was expected over the northern region on Tuesday, while moderate dust haze would persist over the North-Central region throughout the day.

The agency advised residents in affected areas to take precautions, noting that dust particles would remain suspended in the atmosphere.

For the southern region, NiMet predicted sunny skies with a few patches of cloud on Sunday.

It said there were slim prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms accompanied by light rainfall over parts of Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states.

On Monday, the agency forecast sunny skies with a few patches of cloud over the South, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall later in the day over Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, and Edo states.

NiMet also predicted similar weather conditions on Tuesday, with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall over Lagos, Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa states later in the day.

The agency urged members of the public to take necessary precautions because of the expected dust particles in the atmosphere.

NiMet particularly advised people with asthma and other respiratory conditions to be cautious under the prevailing weather conditions.

It also urged motorists to drive carefully during rainfall to avoid accidents linked to slippery roads and poor visibility.

NiMet further advised airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports from the agency for effective operational planning.

The agency said regular weather updates would help operators and members of the public make informed decisions during the forecast period.

It also advised residents to stay informed by following regular updates through its official website.

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