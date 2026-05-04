Nigeria hosts African countries forum on climate change, peace building

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The stage is set as Nigeria plays host to African countries for a technical dialogue to strenthen efforts to link climate change adaptation with conflict sensitivity and peace-buiding in conflict affected counties in the region.

Scheduled to hold in Abuja from 5th to 7th May, 2026 and Co-hosted by National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network, Canada and Nigeria, the forum would bring together government representatives from across Africa to discuss building climate resilience and peace in conflict affected counties in the region.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Environment, Burkina Faso, Cameron, Liberia, Central African Republic, Chad, Somalia, South Sudan and other would converge in the capital city to focus on strengthening national responses on their unique climate vulnerabilities and risks and identifying adaptation measures that reduce conflict and actively promote peace.

It said the peer learning event supported by the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Global Network, is unpacking opportunities and challenges on how countries can align their adaptation priorities and actions with peace building frameworks.

“As we grapple with the impacts of climate change , linking adaptation and peacebuilding efforts are high on Nigeria’s climate agenda. Despite the challenges, we recognise the urgent need to design conflict sensitive national adaptation plans that align with our peace building and development objectives.

“This event represents an opportunity for peer-to-peer learning and exchange to leverage national adaptation plan processes for policy dialoque, trust and peace building”, said Dr Iniobong Abiola Awe, Director,” DCC

The statement said conflict-affected states and communities which are acutely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, might find it challenging to prioritise climate change adaptation while grappling with immediate needs, such as ensuring security, restoring public services or delivering clean water.

It said the global Peer Learning Forum which will convene experts and policymakers from across sectors and government ministries to discuss peacebuilding, the challenges and opportunities for peacebuilding in the context of national and subnational adaptation planning, and priorities and next steps for participating countries, would look into key objectives like, discuss challenges and approaches of implementing NAP processes in regions affected by fragility and violent conflict, discuss opportunities for aligning adaptation and peacebuilding agenda, showcase examples of adaptation measures with peacebuilding co-benefits, provide opportunities for networking and technical peer to peer exchanges.

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